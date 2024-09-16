The Emmy Awards closed this Sunday with two television headlines: the surprise of the series Hacks in the comedy section, compared to the prevalence of The Bear (which also did not leave empty-handed), and the historical record of the samurai drama Shogun as the series with the most awards in a single season. But, in an environment divided by dozens of platforms and channels, there are always those who ask, where can I watch these series? Especially when it is not a production as famous as Game of Thrones the one that wins the big prize. For all those who have been curious about the news, these are the platforms where you can watch the Emmy Awards favorites, the must-see series, according to the US Television Academy.

Hacks (Max, Best Comedy, 3 Emmy Awards)

Jean Smart receives the Emmy for Best Comedy Actress.

A really funny series has won the award for best comedy. It doesn’t happen all the time. Hacks is the story of the atypical relationship between a down-and-out comedian, Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance, and the screenwriter tasked with reviving her career (Hannah Einbinder), a bisexual woman full of irony and her own problems. A generational clash in which both always walk the fine line between love and hate in one of the most comforting and sincere comedies on television. In addition to the award for best comedy, the series, which has won nine awards in its history, won the award for best leading actress (the third for Jean Smart), and another for the script by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky.

Where do I see it? Both the third season, for which they won the award, and the two previous seasons are available on the Max platform, formerly HBO Max (even Smart got confused in his speech).

How long would it take to see her? The third season has nine episodes of approximately half an hour each, so it can be watched in four and a half hours. This week they begin filming the fourth season.

Shogun (Disney+, Best Drama, 18 Emmy Awards)

Anna Sawai as Mariko in ‘Shogun’.

The classic story of the adaptation of James Clavell’s book (already turned into a series in the eighties) was known: an English sailor is shipwrecked in 17th century Japan in the midst of a battle for the country’s military power. The twist, this time, however, was to focus attention on the Japanese characters, and not so much on the narration of the white savior, and the Emmy Awards have made this clear, forgetting about James Cosmo, and awarding Hiroyuki Sanada (Toramaga) and Anna Sawai (Mariko) as protagonists, and Nestor Carbonell as a guest. But the record has not only been the work of the actors, since the spectacular technical level of its production has led to Shogunin addition, to sweep the special effects and photography categories. So much so that no series until now had won 18 Emmy awards in one year (the previous record had been set by John Adamswith 13). And that was even though until shortly before submitting the nomination, it was not clear whether it was going to be nominated for drama, since at first it was only a miniseries.

Where do I see it? The first season is available in Spain on Disney+.

How long would it take to see her? 10 hours, one for each chapter. The team of scriptwriters is working on developing a sequel, driven by the success, beyond Clavel’s book.

My stuffed reindeer (Best Limited Series, Netflix, 6 Emmy Awards)

Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning, from ‘My Stuffed Reindeer’.

As one of the great phenomena of the season, Baby Reindeer was the clear favourite in the miniseries category, after this case based on real events became one of Netflix’s biggest surprises, and one of the most controversial. In this black comedy, its creator and star, James Gadd, recalls the story of abuse and obsessions to which he was subjected for a long time by a stalker and a film producer in the United Kingdom, which made him deal with his own ghosts. Six statuettes have awarded the work of its protagonist and the portrait that Jessica Gunning makes of Martha, the stalker based on a real character who has harshly attacked Netflix and the man she supposedly pursued.

Where do I see it? On Netflix.

How long would it take to see her? Its seven episodes last around half an hour, with some longer ones. Around three and a half hours.

The Bear (Disney+, 11 Emmy Awards)

The actors of ‘The Bear’ with their Emmys.

It did not win the award for best comedy for the second consecutive year, but The Bear The series can’t complain about coming away empty-handed. 11 awards back up the highly applauded second season of the culinary series, which perhaps, beyond not being clearly a comedy, has been hurt by having competed after the premiere of its third installment. Maybe next year Disney can ask to move to drama? In any case, Jeremy Allen White returns to receive his award as chef Carmen Berzatto in a season where his family conflicts are exploited through his mother (an award-winning Jamie Lee Curtis), his deceased brother (Jon Bernthal also won an award) and the mental problems he suffers from. Ebon Moss-Bachrach took home his second Emmy as the chef Carmen Berzatto. cousinto the rhythm of tears with Taylor Swift, as well as the exquisite direction of the creator Christopher Storer. 11 statuettes that bring Disney to the figure of 60 awards in one year.

Where do I see it? In Spain, on Disney+.

How long would it take to see her? For the second season, it would be about six and a half hours (it has half-hour episodes, 40-minute episodes and one hour-long episode). If you add the first season, it would be another four hours. The third season is also available (which will compete next year), and production of the fourth season will begin at the beginning of the year.

Jim Henson: The audacity of ideas (Best Documentary, Disney+, 5 Emmy Awards)

Jim Henson (holding Gustavo), Frank Oz and the rest of the Muppet puppeteers, in an image from the documentary ‘Jim Henson: The Audacity of Ideas’. Video: Disney+

In the television films section, the most notable was the biographical documentary that Ron Howard dedicated to the genius who created The Muppets and Sesame StreetJim Henson, a journey into his mind and personality through different styles, a unique archive and interviews with his colleagues and children. A walk through the complicated mind of the most famous puppeteer in history.

Where do I see it? The documentary is available on Disney+ worldwide.

How long would it take to see her? 108 minutes.

Blue-eyed samurai (Best animated series, Netflix, 4 Emmys)

Image from ‘Blue-Eyed Samurai’. Video: Netflix

In the secondary categories, this animated series also stood out with many similarities to Shogun which features a mixed-race samurai who pretends to be a man to seek revenge against five white men. A visual feat that deserves the attention of its older sisters.

Where do I see it? The first season is available on Netflix. The second is in production.

How long would it take to see her? The length of the eight episodes varies, totaling six and a half hours.