The second round for the Sevilla FC begins this Saturday at the Montilivi Stadium, where they will face the Girona FC in a match corresponding to the 20th day of LaLiga EA Sports. An important event against a rival superior to the Nervionense that will gauge the ability of García Pimienta’s team to compete at home, where they are showing themselves to be at their most vulnerable. The Catalans have five more points than the Sevillistas and next week they will play the seventh matchday of the Champions League.

To referee this duel between Girona and Seville, he has been appointed Martínez Munuera with Trujillo Suárez on the VAR. We tell you all the details of this match and how to watch and follow it.

Where to watch Girona – Seville: on which channel they televise it and streaming platforms

Girona – Sevilla from the 20th matchday of LaLiga EA Sports will be offered live by DAZN LaLiga 2 (dial 58 in Movistar and 114 in Orange) and LaLiga TV Bar (dial 300 in Movistar) in the establishments.

What time is Girona – Seville: date, day, time, stadium and where it is played

Girona – Seville is played this Saturday, January 18 at 2 p.m. at the Montilivi Stadium.









How to follow Girona – Seville

The meeting between people from Girona and Sevilla can be followed online in two ways. First of all, from Orgullodenervion.com, where we will tell the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC de Sevilla. On both websites, apart from the progress of the match, you can read statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this match. LaLiga EA Sports 2024-2025.

Everything you need to know about Girona – Seville

With a tie on the horn, the work of Pedrosa but with the invaluable collaboration of Mamardashvili, Sevilla finished the first round, with 23 points, in thirteenth position and sensations that are not convincing. The team is not doing well and right now there is a doubt, which must be resolved, as to whether it will evolve or regress in the coming days. He needs a second leg of the Championship just like the first to avoid difficulties. Away from home, his benefits are being very poor. They have conceded twelve goals in the last three visits and, in this sense, they have to correct themselves. You must touch a key Pepper because Girona has scored 18 goals in its nine league games at home, which it has resolved with five wins, one draw and three losses. The Nervión club is experiencing difficult times due to its institutional instability and unexpected events that put more wrench in the wheel, such as the arrest this week of Kike Salas.

Nianzou and Barco are still out of the group dynamic, the first due to injury and the second with an overload. The Argentine is also on the exit ramp. Montiel is now back at River Plate; EjukeFor his part, he continues to accumulate training sessions and his return seems close. After his encouraging letter of introduction in his debut in Nervión against Valencia, including a shot on the post, Ruben Vargas He could opt for the starting eleven in a team that continues to need reinforcements. At least in the form of a striker who increases the quality of Sevilla’s attack. A solution will also have to be found for the left back as he is left very unguarded between the departure of Barco and the situation of Kike Salas.

How Girona arrives

He Girona He has become an unapproachable rival for Sevilla in recent seasons. The pupils of Michelwho visit Milan at San Siro next Wednesday, are eighth in LaLiga with 28 points, two away from fifth and sixth places, after winning two consecutive victories. They beat Valladolid 3-0 and by the minimum, in added time, against Alavés (0-1) last day. Two clean sheets have been accumulated by a team that already won the Sánchez-Pizjuán in the first round (0-2) and that for this new fight with the Nervionenses has two casualties: Miovskidue to injury, and Yangel Herreraby sanction. It is likely that Girona will bet on its gala eleven, with the doubt of whether Miguel will start from the beginning or not. Sevilla will face one of their current ‘black beasts’, with whom they have lost six in a row.