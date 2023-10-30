The death of Matthew Perry, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, shocked the entire film industry. The actor who was part of ‘Friends’, one of the most iconic series of the 90s, left an important legacy with his character Chandler Bing. Given what happened, many fans of this production have been looking at options to be able to relive each chapter of the adventures of Ross, Rachel, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Chandler.

Therefore, in this note we will leave you all the information so that you can enjoy the more than 200 chapters that the series had.Friends‘, a production that after the death of Matthew Perry has had much more echo since its premiere in 1994. Here we leave you a guide so you can see the experiences of this group of friends again via streaming.

Where to watch ‘Friends’, the streaming series, with Matthew Perry?

‘Friends’ has become one of the most popular series today and, after the death of Matthew Perry, has had greater importance among fans of this production. That is why many have been looking for options to watch all the episodes of this 90s classic: the only platforms on which it is available are Amazon Prime video and HBO Max.

So that you can relive the best moments of this group of friends that had as attractive Chandler Bing, character played by Matthew Perryyou just have to access any of these platforms through a paid subscription.

What did Matthew Perry, Chandler Bing in ‘Friends’ die from?

Matthew Perry He was found dead in his home in Los Angeles. Apparently, the cause of death, after the autopsy performed last Sunday, October 29, will remain a mystery for now because the toxicology report could take weeks to arrive, as reported by the county coroner of that state.