The film ‘Family Revolt’ or ‘Family Switch’, known by its English name, has caused a sensation thanks to its spectacular plot and a cast of renowned actors, which positioned it as one of the best comedies of recent months. Set during the Christmas season and based on the novel ‘Bedtime for Mommy’, by Ammy Krouse Rosenthal, it features stars such as Jennifer Garner (‘Juno’ and ‘If I were 30’), Ed Helms (‘The Office’), Emma Myers (‘Merlina’) and Brady Noon (‘Good Boys’ and ‘Ninja Turtles’).

The story revolves around the Walker family, who struggle to stay together as their teenage children become estranged from them. However, everything changes drastically on Christmas Eve: parents swap bodies with their children. Now, they must work together to avoid missing out on crucial opportunities: a job promotion, a college interview, a music contract, and a soccer tryout.

Where to watch the full movie ‘Family Revolt’ in Latin Spanish?

To watch ‘Family Revolt’ or ‘Family Switch’ in English, you simply need to be a Netflix subscriber. Monthly plans range between S/24.90 and S/44.90 soles in Peru. The film has been available on the platform since November 30, along with its wide repertoire of titles that make up its programming.

Who is part of the cast of actors in the Netflix movie, ‘Family Revolt’?

It is made up of the following actors, who play their respective characters.

Jennifer Garner as Jess Walker

Ed Helms as Bill Walker

Emma Myers as CC Walker

Brady Noon as Wyatt Walker

Rita Moreno as Angelica Walker

Matthias Schweighöfer as Rolf

Bashir Salahuddin as Molson

Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Kara

Fortune Feimster is Coach Kim

