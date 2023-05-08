The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is coming, an appointment that happens every year and that brings together many fans around the world for what means one of the most important and media shows of the television Worldwide. It will be a week of great decision until the finalists of this edition, which will be number 67, remain. In this note we tell you everything about the upcoming contest, such as where and at what time to see the music event LIVE.

When is Eurovision 2023?

The grand finale will be next Saturday, May 13. For this, there will be two semifinals that will be held on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May. The first day will have 15 participating countries and the second with 16, so that the 20 nations that will be part of the final come out along with the famous group of big fivecomposed by GermanySpain, France, Italy and the United Kingdom, like the last winner, which was Ukraine.

Where is the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest held?

This edition will take place in the English city of Liverpool, famous for having seen the birth of the Beatles. In this way, the United Kingdom will once again be in the eyes of the world after the coronation of King Charles III of England and the festivities that lasted until Monday, May 8. The epicenter of the celebrations will be the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

The Merseyside city won heads-up with Glasgow. It will be the first time that the winning country does not host the next edition, since Ukraine, who won the previous edition, is still at war and it is impossible for the contest to be held there. The United Kingdom and Spain applied to organize it, but in the end the second place of the British Sam Ryder beat the third of the Spanish Chanel Terrero.

Transmission schedules by countries of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Colombia and Ecuador: 2.00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 3.00 pm

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay: 4.00 pm

Spain: 9.00 pm

Where to watch Eurovision 2023?

You can tune in to the ceremony through La 1 and RTVE Play in Spain. On the other hand, in Peru, if you have Movistar TV, you can watch it through Televisión Española (TVE), channel 818.

Who are the participants of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

These are the countries that will fight to reach the final on Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11:

Tuesday May 9:

Croatia

Ireland

Latvia

malt

Norway

Portugal

Serbian

Azerbaijan

Czech Republic

Finland

Israel

moldova

Netherlands

Sweden

Swiss.

Thursday May 11:

Armenia

Belgium

Cyprus

Denmark

Estonia

Greece

Iceland

Romania

Albanian

Australia

Austria

Georgia

Lithuania

Poland

San Marino

Slovenia.

Who goes to Eurovision 2023 for Spain?

The artist who will represent the Motherland in this edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be the singer from Elche, that is, from Elche, White Dove. The 33-year-old will carry the Spanish flag with her flamenco song “Ea Ea”.

Favorites of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023

The Hispanic is the great favorite of the acquaintance big five of countries. In addition, within that group, the French representative The Zarra with his song “Obviously” is also a favourite, and from other countries the duo of Ukraine Tvorchiwhich will sing “Heart of Steel”the rapper of Finland Käärijäwhich will interpret “Cha Cha Cha“. The most favorite is the singer of sweden loreen with “Tattoo“.

