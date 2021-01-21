Whether it’s to imitate the success of Lego children’s movies or simply to promote smartphones and apps, Emoji the movie takes us into the familiar world of applications with a simple, fun and fantastic adventure.

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation the emoji movie, released in 2017, can be viewed with subtitles online.

Where to watch the Emoji movie online

Loved by children and reviled by critics that focused on the poverty of the script and the low quality of the animation, Emoji the movie (The Emoji Movie) se managed to win a place among the worst in the history of animated children’s stories.

Emojis Movie Poster – Raised $ 214 million.

Released on August 10, 2017 and available on the Netflix platform, the great streaming giant, the film produced by Sony Pictures Animation and distributed by Columbia Pictures was directed by Tony Leondis, who was also in charge of the script along with Mike White. and Eric Siegel.

With the standard of Disney and Pixar production companies, the criticism was lapidary. And the truth is that the low level of Emoji the film earned him being nominated for four Golden Raspberry awards – the most hated in the industry and known as The Razzies (anti-Oscars) – and winning all four: worst picture, director, partner and script.

ANDThe business, however, was not bad at all for Sony: The success of Emoji the film with children generated a worldwide gross of $ 214 million dollars -starting from an initial investment of $ 50 million-, a more than interesting sum for a children’s movie that does not belong to any superhero saga or the Disney / Pixar universe.

Hi-5 (James Corden) and Gene (TJMiller), characters in the movie,

Data sheet

EMOJI THE MOVIE. 2017. United States. Animation. 86 ‘, ATP. Direction: Tony Leondis. Script: Tony Leondis, Mike White and Eric Siegel. Original voices: TJMiller, James Corden, Anna Faris, Patrick Stewart, Maya Rudolph, Steven Wright, Christina Aguilera. Voices in Latin America: Gerardo García, Oscar Flores, Karla Falcón, Darío Barassi. Production: Sony Pictures Animation. Distribution: Columbia Pictures. Issue: Netflix. Duration: 86 min.

Synopsis

Textpolis is a hidden city behind a message app, where all emojis have a defined facial expression. But not so for Gene (voice: Gerardo García / TJ Miller), who was born without filters and can generate multiple expressions. This “virtue” weighs so much on him that he decides to find a way of being like the rest, that is, to have a single expression.

Jailbreak, another of the central characters in the animation.

This is how with the help of his friends Hi-5-high five (Óscar Flores / James Corden) and the code breaker Jailbreak (Karla Falcón / Anna Faris) embarks on an “app-adventure” through the applications of the telephone.

The app-adventure takes this team through applications such as Facebook, YouTube, Spotify or Dropbox, in addition to showing viewers games like Candy Crush or Just Dance. In the journey they also make explicit references to the digital world with videos of kittens, the use of spam or the participation of trolls and even teach the rules of Cany Crush as an educational intention.

Along the way, the three friends discover a great threat to their world – the telephone – and decide to go out and save it with the danger of being erased.

Beyond criticism, Emoji the movie conveys a great questioning of modern society where the virtual gains weight and digital communication, rather than bringing individuals closer, distances them. Another message takes force through the protagonist: the need to be part of the herd and not want to differentiate himself.

The Argentine Darío Barassi puts the Latin voice to the character Poop.

History shows us -in short- how we are pigeonholed and set in the virtual world, where being different does not find space and where breaking the mold ceases to be a virtue and becomes a fault that can be erased, just like a file or an app.

A separate piece of information is made up of those who contributed their voices for the dubbing of the character Popó / Caca in the different versions of Emoji in the film, depending on where it is seen. In the case of Latin American countries, for example, the role of Popó corresponded to the Argentine actor Darío Barassi who contributed his acting skills to this smelly being.

While, for Spain, the dubbing of the same character – but under the name Caca – was in charge of the Andalusian singer Mario Vaquerizo.