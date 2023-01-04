Only 3 days to start the Closing Tournament 2023each of the 18 clubs is motivated to do a good job in the contest to have greater aspirations for the title.
The opening of this semester will take place next Friday, January 6, with the opening match between the Rayos del Necaxa and Atlético San Luis, at the end, Mazatlán and León close the amenities of soccer Friday.
One of the most attractive games of this first date is between Rayados de Monterrey and Chivas del Guadalajara, in a match to be played on Saturday, January 7 at the BBVA stadium.
Another of the matches that attracts the most attention is Santos Laguna and the Tigres, when next Sunday the 8th the TSM will witness this confrontation.
For now, here we present you where to watch the matches of matchday 1 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament.
-Necaxa vs Atlético San Luis: Friday, January 6 – VIX and VIX+
-Mazatlan vs Leon: Friday, January 6 – Aztec 7, ESPN and Star+
-America vs Querétaro: Saturday January 7th – VIX and VIX+
-Atlas vs. Toluca: Saturday January 7 – Afizzionados, VIX and VIX+
-Monterrey vs. Chivas: Saturday, January 7 – FOX Sports Premium
-Pumas vs. FC Juárez: Sunday, January 8 – Las Estrellas, TUDN, VIX and VIX+
-Saints vs. Tigers: Sunday January 8 – VIX and VIX+
-Tijuana vs Cruz Azul: Sunday, January 8 – FOX Sports Premium
-Pachuca vs. Puebla: Monday, January 9 – FOX Sports, Claro Sports and Marca Claro.
