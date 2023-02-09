Cristiano Ronaldo continues to give people something to talk about and for the better, since upon his departure from Manchester United he decided to face one more test in his career as a professional footballer, by signing with the Al Nassr Saudi Arabian football.
However, many have wondered about the hours in which the new CR7 club plays, in addition to the dates of the matches.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s matches will be broadcast Claro Sports and Clear Brand. They can also be followed through the YouTube channel of said site.
For the Argentine community, the CR7 games will be broadcast through DSports and DG.
For Spain, fans of the ‘Comandante’ will be able to enjoy the matches in the signal of SKY Sports.
|
Country
|
Broadcast or streaming channel
|
Mexico
|
Claro Sports / Claro Brand
|
Argentina
|
DSports/DGo
|
Spain
|
SKY Sports
Next matches of Al-Nassr
So far, Cristiano Ronaldo has played three games, scoring one goal so far in the tournament.
