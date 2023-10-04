Where to watch Celtic-Lazio: Sky, Canale 5 or Amazon Prime Video? TV-streaming…

Celtic-Lazio on TV and streaming: where to see the team coached by Maurizio Sarri engaged in the second day of the Champions League groups in Glasgow. And the probable lineups.

Where to watch Celtic-Lazio on TV and streaming: Sky, Canale 5, Mediaset, or Amazon Prime Video?

Lazio away: the team coached by Maurizio Sarri plays on the Celtic Glasgow pitch on the second day of the Champions League group, after the1-1 on his debut at the Olimpico against Atletico Madrid with a sensational goal from goalkeeper Provedel in injury time (second in his career after the one against Juve Stabia).

The Scottish team instead lost 2-0 in Rotterdam against Feyenoord (while dominating the championship with 6 wins and 1 draw in the first 7 matches). The Biancocelesti are looking for an important result on the road to the Champions League round of 16 and want to put last weekend’s defeat at San Siro behind them against Milan (super Leao) which left them with 7 points in 7 league games (7 points from the Champions League zone which sees Juventus and Napoli tied for third). Celtic-Lazio where to watch it on TV and streaming: quick guide to follow the Biancocelesti match in the Champions League.

Celtic-Lazio where to watch it on TV

Celtic-Lazio will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Wednesday 4 October at 9pm. The Champions League match scheduled at the “Paradise” in Glasgow, Celtic Park, will be broadcast on Sky Sport Uno (number 201) and Sky Sport (252). No free live broadcast on Canale 5 for Lazio against the Scots (here is the scheduled match of the Mediaset flagship in this round of the Champions League).

Celtic-Lazio where to watch it in streaming

Celtic-Lazio live streaming you can always follow from 9pm on Wednesday 4 October on Mediaset Infinity, SkyGo and Now.

Celtic-Lazio commentators for Sky and Mediaset

The commentary of Celtic-Lazio on Sky channels (and therefore SkyGo and Now) was entrusted to Massimo Marianella with technical commentary by Lorenzo Minotti. Massimo Callegari And Andrea Agostinelli instead they will tell it on Mediaset Infinity+.

Celtic-Lazio probable lineups

Ballot in midfield between Guendouzi and Kamada for Lazio. Ciro Immobile will lead the attack with Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson behind his back.

CELTIC (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston, Taylor, Phillips, Scales; Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma.

LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Marusic, Patric, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Kamada, Rovella, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

