Where to watch Borussia Dortmund-Milan on TV and streaming: Sky, Canale 5 or Amazon Prime Video?

Milan on the Borussia Dortmund pitch: second day of the Champions League challenging for the Rossoneri, who ended up in an ironclad group (F) that never offers simple evenings. Stefano Pioli’s team drew 0-0 on their debut (dominating) at San Siro with Newcastlewhile the German vice-champions (lost the title on the last day when they overtook Bayern Munich) were defeated 2-0 on the pitch PSG. Borussia Dortmund-Milan where to watch it: quick guide to follow on TV and streaming the Champions League match involving Rafael Leao and his associates.



Borussia Dortmund-Milan TV and streaming, where to watch it

Borussia Dortmund-Milan will not be broadcast live on free TV Wednesday 4 October at 9pm: nothing live on Canale 5 (here is the match of this round broadcast by Mediaset’s flagship channel). It will not even be broadcast on pay TV from Sky or streaming from SkyGo, Now and Mediaset Infinity. The Rossoneri’s Champions League match is exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Borussia Dortmund-Milan commentators

Milan on the Borussia Dortmund pitch will be told on Prime Video by commentary Sandro Piccinini with technical commentary entrusted to Massimo Ambrosini.

Borussia Dortmund-Milan probable lineups

Milan in Dortmund without Loftus Cheek in midfield (in addition to Krunic): the English champion had a muscle problem against Lazio and will return after the break, Ballot between Pobega and Adli with the first favorite. Thiaw returns to the starting line-up in defense alongside Tomori after the turnover in the championship. Starting trident in attack with Pulisic, Giroud and Rafael Leao.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (3-5-2): Kobel; Gannets, Hummels, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Emre Can, Brandt, Wolf; Adeyemi, Malen.

MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Pobega, Musah, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao. All. Pioli.

