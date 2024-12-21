Second consecutive home game and last of 2024 for the Real Betisthat this Sunday, in a meeting corresponding to the 18th day of LaLiga EA Sportsreceives Rayo Vallecano. The green and white, with 24 points, have three consecutive victories between the Conference and LaLiga and want to finish the year in the best way. The franjirrojos have 21 points and have just tied with Villarreal this past Wednesday in a postponed match from matchday 12.

He will be in charge of refereeing this duel in Heliópolis. Garcia Verdura with Pulido Santana in the VAR. Below we tell you all the details of the meeting and how to watch and follow it.

Where to watch Betis – Rayo: on which channel they televise it and streaming platforms

The match between the Heliopolitan team and the Vallecano team corresponding to the 18th league matchday will be broadcast on DAZN LaLiga and DAZN LaLiga 2 (dials 55 and 58 in Movistar and 113 and 114 in Orange) and LaLiga TV Bar (dial 300 in Movistar) in the establishments.

What time is Betis – Rayo: date, day, time, stadium and where it is played

Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano face each other this Sunday, December 22 at 9:00 p.m. at the Benito Villamarín stadium.









How to follow Betis – Rayo

The 18th league match between Manuel Pellegrini’s team and Iñigo Pérez’s team can be followed online in two ways. First of all, from this same website: Alfinaldelapalmera.com where we will tell the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC de Sevilla. On both websites, apart from the progress of the match, you can read statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this match. LaLiga EA Sports 2024-2025.

Everything you need to know about Betis – Rayo

Certification by Betis for the play-off round of the Conference League, where they will face Gent, Manuel Pellegrini He was satisfied with the team’s performance in these first months of the season. As the Engineer wanted, the team is still alive in the three competitions and, in LaLiga, although lacking points, it is only three away from the European zone, one of the green and white objectives. In Villarreal, in a duel conditioned by the referee’s performance, which left the Betis With one man less after half an hour and when they were already ahead on the scoreboard, Pellegrini’s team showed a display of competitiveness and character to take three very valuable points against a direct rival. Without a doubt, Betis in LaLiga plays much better than the one in the Conference, as was demonstrated on Thursday in the victory against HJK Helsinki.

Regarding that match, the Betis recovers several players. Isco, Lo Celso, Losada and Vieites They will return to the squad and the big news could be the presence of Fornals after several weeks in the dry dock, thus offering another variant to Pellegrini in the attack zone. In the casualties section you must include Bellerín, Mendy, Marc Roca and William Carvalhoall due to injury. In addition, the club’s allegations regarding the appeal for the red card to Chimy Ávila in Villarreal are pending. As it seems that Rui Silva will not arrive on time either, Vieites will repeat between the sticks since Adrián is playing in the Conference.

How Lightning arrives

He Rayo Vallecano The day begins with 21 points after adding two draws between Sunday and Wednesday: against Real Madrid in Vallecas (3-3) and against Villarreal (1-1) at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Curiously, the last two league matches of the Verdiblancos and Franjirrojos have been staged at home and against the groguet team. In Madrid, led by Inigo PerezMumin, suspended with five yellow cards, will be absent from Benito Villamarín. Raúl de Tomás and James Rodríguez, who should be key players, do not enter the plans of the Navarrese coach, who has a very defined eleven in which he usually introduces some changes. Ratiu, Pep Chavarria, Unai López, Pathé Ciss, Isi and Ntekasubstitutes in Villarreal, could return to the eleven to face Betis.