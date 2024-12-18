There is a lot at stake this Thursday at the Benito Villamarín in the match that will measure the Real Betis with the HJK Helsinki of the sixth and final day of the league phase of the UEFA Conference League. The green and whites, seventeenth with seven points, no longer have a chance of getting into the top eight, but they are practically qualified for the play off prior to the round of 16 tie that will be played round-trip by the teams located between the ninth and twenty-fourth places. With four points, twenty-ninth, are the Finns of HJK.

The Croatian will be in charge of refereeing this European clash in Heliópolis Patrick Kolaricwho will be assisted in the VAR by his compatriots Fran Jovic and Mario Zebec. We tell you all the details of the meeting and how to watch and follow it.

The match between the green and white team and the Finnish team will be broadcast on Movistar Champions League (dial 60 in Movistar and 115 on Orange TV), Multieuropa + Conference (Movistar Champions League 3, dial 62) and LaLiga TV Bar (dial 300) in the establishments.

Real Betis and HJK Helsinki face each other this Thursday, December 19 at 9 p.m. at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.









The match between the Heliopolitan and Finnish teams can be followed online in two ways. First of all, from this same website: Alfinaldelapalmera.com where we will tell the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC de Sevilla. On both websites, apart from the progress of the match, you can read statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this match of the Conference League 2024-2025.

He Betis They will seek their third consecutive victory this Thursday after beating Petrocub in Moldova (0-1) and heroically getting the three points on their visit to Villarreal (1-2) overcoming many difficulties and poor refereeing by Cuadra Fernández. With the possibility of getting into the top eight of the Conference gone, the objective is now to qualify among the 24 best, preferably between 9 and 16, to ensure seed status in the play off draw and, therefore, therefore, the field advantage in the return. That tie would be played on February 13 and 20. Before this day, which is celebrated simultaneously, Betis is the best classified of all those with seven points. Although the team has a poor track record in the continental competition, it has a place in the round and reaches 2025 involved in all three competitions.

Fornals, who has already completed several work sessions, could be the big news on the squad list for this duel with HJK. They will not be part of the list Isco nor Lo Celsothe first due to not being registered and the second due to a sanction. Vieites and Losada (not registered) will also be absent, as well as the injured Rui Silva, Bellerín, Mendy, Marc Roca and William Carvalho, except for a last-minute surprise. As there is another game on Sunday in this busy calendar that Betis faces since the league break in November, Pellegrini will rotate and will surely bet on an eleven similar to the one that beat Petrocub in Chisinau.

How HJK Helsinki arrives

He HJK HelsinkiFinnish champion in 2023, finished its domestic competition in November, the Veikkausliiga, which begins in April and in which it came third. In the Conference, the team coached by Toni Korkeakunnas overcame two previous qualifying rounds before entering the league phase, in which they have only won one game, against Dinamo Minsk (1-0). They have lost to Lugano (3-0), Olimpija (0-2) and Panathinaikos (1-0) before drawing last week at home with Mold (2-2). He could still pass the round, but it is no longer up to him. In 2022, in the UEFA Europa League, HJK Helsinki visited Benito Villamarín in the group stage, losing 3-0 with a double from Aitor Ruibal and a goal from Fekir.