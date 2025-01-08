He Athletic and Barcelona The qualifying rounds open this Wednesday Spanish Super Cup with the dispute of the first semifinal. A competition that takes place in the city of Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), at the King Abdullah Sport City stadium, with capacity for more than 60,000 spectators.

Athletic and Barcelona seek victory to get into the final, scheduled for next Sunday at the same venue. The set of Hansi Flickwithout the help of Dani Olmo or Pau Víctor, played its first match of 2025 last Saturday in Barbastro, an event that ended with victory against the Aragonese and the subsequent passage to the round of 16 of the Cup. The Barça entity continues the movements to be able to count on both footballers against the Bilbao team, a possibility that does not seem viable.

The Athletic They also reach the semi-final of the Super Cup after playing their match in the round of 32 of the Cup last Saturday, resolved with qualification against UD Logroñés in the penalty shootout.

Champion in 14 editions and runner-up in another 12, Barcelona seeks to expand its honors in the Spanish Super Cup, a competition that Athletic also shows off in its showcases. The people from Bilbao have won it in three editions and have been runners-up in three others.









The first semifinal of the Super Cup will be refereed by Ortiz Arias, assisted from the VAR by Pizarro Gómez.

Athletic schedule – Barcelona

The attractive semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup this Wednesday between the Athletic and Barcelona It is played at the King Abdullah Sport City stadium, with a capacity for more than 60,000 people. A duel that will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Where to watch Athletic – Barcelona on television and online

The clash between Athletic – Barcelona can be seen live on television through the Movistar channel broadcast. Fans will also be able to follow the match on the first day of the League minute by minute through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting