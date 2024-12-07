Where to watch Barcelona on television and online and at what time does the League match against Betis play today?

After beating Mallorca last Tuesday (1-5) in Son Moix in the early match of the 19th day of the Leaguehe Barcelona He goes this Saturday to his commitment in the Benito Villamarin to measure himself against Betis on the 16th day of the championship. With the defeat of real Madrid on Wednesday at San Mames against Athletic (2-1), those of Hansi Flick They can breathe easy in the League, where they are looking for a new victory to maintain or expand their advantage over Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

With that win against Mallorca, FC Barcelona He closed his worst streak since the German coach led the team in the best possible way. The last time the Betis was imposed on Barça It was 3 years ago, in the 2021-22 season.

Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis receives the Barcelona at the Benito Villamarín after losing the previous day with the Royal Society in the stadium Reale Arena (2 – 0) and place themselves in tenth position on the classification table.

Match schedule between Betis – Barcelona

The attractive duel between Betis – Barcelonaa match that will be played this Saturday at the stadium Benito Villamarin and corresponding to matchday 16 of the League, it is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.









Where to watch Betis – Barcelona on television

The clash between Betis – Barcelona can be seen live on television through the channel’s retransmission DAZN. Fans will also be able to follow the match on the first day of the League minute by minute through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.