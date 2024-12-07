He Sevilla FCwhich is already in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey after beating UE Olot (1-3), is preparing for one of the most complicated visits that the league calendar has in store for it. This Sunday, in match corresponding to the 16th day of LaLiga EA Sports, the people from Nervion appear at the Metropolitano to face the Atlético de Madridthird in the table and whom they have never beaten in the domestic championship in the brand new home of the colchoneros.

He will be in charge of refereeing this duel between the red and white and the white and red. Alberola Rojas with Pulido Santana in the VAR. We tell you all the details of the meeting and how to watch and follow it.

Where to watch Atlético de Madrid – Sevilla: on which channel they televise it and streaming platforms

Atlético de Madrid – Sevilla from the 16th matchday of LaLiga EA Sports will be offered live by Movistar LaLiga (dial 54 in Movistar and 110 in Orange) and LaLiga TV Bar (dial 300 in Movistar) in the establishments.

What time is Atlético de Madrid – Sevilla: date, day, time, stadium and where it is played

Atlético de Madrid – Sevilla is played this Sunday, December 8 at 9 p.m. on the Riyadh Air Metropolitan.









How to follow Atlético de Madrid – Sevilla

The match between the Colchonero team and the Nervion team can be followed online in two ways. First of all, from Orgullodenervion.com, where we will tell the game live and minute by minute. Also through ABC de Sevilla. On both websites, apart from the progress of the match, you can read statistics, comments, chronicles, summaries, videos and everything related to this match. LaLiga EA Sports 2024-2025.

Everything you need to know about Atlético de Madrid – Sevilla

Sevilla used professionalism to complete a clean performance without suffering, beyond the penalty that was saved Alvaro Fernandezwith which to overcome Olot, from the Second Federation, and seal the pass in the Copa del Rey. Now he changes his chip again to focus on LaLiga, in a particularly complex match, because the third most powerful team in Spain awaits him at a time of unbeatable form. Against a rival of that size and in a state of grace, Sevilla will need a performance, not just outstanding, but an honorable one to compete for points and get a good result from a field that historically does not do well at all, something that It has happened even in his best recent times every time I have had to appear in the stadiums of Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atlético. He Seville He has never won in LaLiga at the Metropolitano.

In the dry dock they are kept Ejuke and Nianzou. Nyland has already been training with the group and may be able to make the list. In addition, the physical condition of Lokongawho was left out of the call for the cup clash, like Badé. Pimienta could bet on the eleven that faced Osasuna on Monday depending on the state of Sambi, the feelings of Saúl, who is on loan from Atlético but can play, and Nyland. Sevilla, with 19 points after tying Osasunawill have to play a great defensive game to counteract an Atlético that in the Cup had to come back against Cacereño (1-3) but has unleashed itself in its two previous visits, in the Champions League and LaLiga, scoring eleven goals without conceding any.

How Atlético de Madrid arrives

With its ups and downs, which it has, the Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid It is always one of the most reliable, competitive and consistent teams in LaLiga. A rock with many resources both in the eleven and on the bench in case things go wrong. Low cause Lemar and it could already be available Le Normandso the Argentine coach has almost the entire squad. Atleti have eight wins in a row between LaLiga, the Conference and the Cup. Last day they destroyed Valladolid (0-5) and at home, in LaLiga, they have only conceded two draws, with Espanyol and Real Madrid. Griezmann and Julián Álvarez are the starters up front, with Sorloth and Correa as possible high-level replacements for the second half.