He Atlético de Madrid faces this Tuesday, January 21, the Champions League phase match against the Bayer Leverkusencurrent champion of the German league. An exciting match that will take place at the Metropolitan stadium and for which there have been no tickets for days.

The set of Simeone He comes to the match against Leverkusen after seeing a spectacular streak of consecutive victories broken last Saturday in Leganés. A duel in which the red and white team hit the woodwork twice and Griezmann missed a penalty.

Atlético enters the duel against the Germans as eleventh classified in the Champions with 12 points, so a victory would allow them to practically ensure their presence among the first eight of the league phase, which would allow them to avoid the qualifying round prior to the round of 16 matches.

But he Bayer Leverkusen It does not seem like an easy rival for the rojiblancos. The German team is fourth in the standings with 13 points after four wins and one draw. One of the attractions of this match is the presence on the German bench of Xabi Alonsoa coach who lost only one game last season and who always appears in the pools as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti when the Italian leaves Real Madrid.









The Germans arrive in Madrid on a splendid streak of results because Leverkusen has won its last eleven games, a trajectory that Simeone’s team wants to put an end to tonight in a Metropolitano that will be packed.

The match at the Metropolitano between Atlético de Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen will be refereed by the Italian Davide Massa, who has only been the main judge with the red and whites once, in the 0-0 draw against Bruges in the group stage of the Champions 2028-19.

Atlético de Madrid – Bayer Leverkusen schedule

The attractive meeting between Atlético de Madrid and Bayer Leverkusena match that will be played this Tuesday at the Metropolitan stadium, corresponding to the sixth day of the league phase of the new Champions League, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.

Where to watch Atlético – Leverkusen on television and online

The clash between Atlético de Madrid – Bayer Leverkusen can be seen live on television through the Movistar + Champions League channel broadcast. Fans will also be able to follow the match on the first day of the Champions League minute by minute through the website. ABC.es, where readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.