We are just a few days away from the 96th Awards of the Oscaran event focused on celebrating the best works of the film industry in 2023. If you did not have the opportunity to see any of the 10 films nominated for Best Film at the time, don't worry, Here we tell you where you can enjoy these works so that you are ready for next Sunday's ceremony.

Started with Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's film is not only nominated for Best Picture, but can win up to 13 statuettes, including Best Lead Actor, Best Direct, Best Cinematography, and more. Unfortunately, the only way to Oppenheimer At this time it is renting or buying the tape digitally through platforms such as Google Play, Apple TV and Amazon Video.

Poor Things is the other big contender of the night with 11 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Lead Actress. Unfortunately, if you want to see this movie, you won't be able to do so in our region, at least for the moment. In United States, Yorgos Lanthimos' most recent work is now available on Disney+so a VPN is required on this occasion.

One of the most acclaimed films of 2023 was Killers of the Flower Moon, something it makes clear with 11 nominations, including Best Director. Although this film had a small theatrical release, currently you can easily find it on Apple TV+.

The first half of Barbenheimer is Barbie, and with eight nominations, it may take home a number of technical awards. If you were not part of this cultural movement at the time, You will be happy to hear that you can enjoy this tape on Max.

With a strong bid to win the Oscar for Best Picture, Teacher It is positioned as the film that could finally fulfill Bradley Cooper's dream. Like the last two movies, Teacher It is very easy to find, since it is available on Netflix.

One of the few films that you can still see in the cinema is Anatomy of the Fall. However, if you are not lucky enough to enjoy this fantastic drama on the big screen, your only option is to use a VPN, since the film is available on platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV+, but in the United States.

Similarly, The Zone of Interest It is a movie that you can still see in theaters. cinema, so it is not available for streaming on any platform at the moment, although it can be rented on Apple TV+ and Prime Video, but, once again, only in the United States.

The Holdovers is a strong contender to win Best Leading Actor and Best Supporting Actress. If you have the opportunity, see it in the cinema, since there are still a couple of screenings available. However, if this is not possible, well, you know the answer. The film is only available for rent and purchase on Prime Video in the United States.

Surprisingly, American Fiction It is one of the few comedies that has been recognized by the Academy, and you can enjoy this fantastic work using your Prime Video accountsince this film arrived on this streaming service at the end of February.

The last film nominated for Best Picture this year is Past Live, a fantastic drama that doesn't waste a single second. Like Anatomy of the Fall, The Holdovers and The Zone of Interest, you can still enjoy Past Lives in some cinemas and, at least for the moment, it is unknown which streaming platform it will come to, although it is very likely that it will be available on Mubi eventually.

While it is true that enjoying some movies right now is complicated, You can still watch half of it without a problem, as long as you're willing to pay for subscriptions to multiple streaming services.. We remind you that the next Oscar ceremony will take place on March 10. On related topics, here you can meet all the nominees for this year's event.

Editor's Note:

2023 was a great year for movies. All of the nominees this year deserve recognition, and while there are some that I liked more than others, I can't say that any of them were bad, beyond how annoying they were. Teacher sometimes.

Via: Oscar