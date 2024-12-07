We face the final stretch of the year and the last numbered event of the season lands again on the calendar. The UFC lands again in Las Vegas, specifically at T-Mobile, to celebrate UFC 311, an event in which the flyweight belt will be at stake. It is already a tradition that the last numbered evening of the year moves to Sin City, the cradle of combat sports and headquarters of the largest mixed martial arts league in the world.

In the main event we find the duel between the featherweight champion, Alexander Pantoja, who is seeking his third defense of the title against the Japanese Kai Asakura, a brand new UFC signing who will make his debut directly for the belt. On the one hand, the Brazilian has become one of the most solid champions in the three-letter company and, since he won the title against Brandon Moreno, he has been very firm in his fights against Brandon Royval and Steve Erceg.

On the other hand, the Japanese has had an excellent professional career in the Far East, where he was a double champion in Rizin, a leading Japanese company. In addition, Asakura brings to Las Vegas a very vertical and aggressive style, through which he constantly seeks to finish his opponents with spectacular hand strikes and kicks. Without a doubt a first-class duel to revive a division that is not so much in the media.

In addition, we will find other exciting fights such as the undefeated duel between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Garry, the heavyweight duel between Cyril Gane and Alexander Volkov or in the preliminaries the one between former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling against the Russian Movsar Evloev.









At what time does Alexandre Pantoja’s fight against Kai Asakura start?

The last numbered event of the year, which can bring one of the biggest surprises in sport if Asakura wins in his first fight in the UFC, takes place this Saturday. If Pantoja wins, he would position himself as a very dominant champion, since he has defeated the main contenders. In addition, we will have to pay attention before the main card, because in the preliminaries Aljamain Sterling and Movsar Evloev will give a duel capable of leading to a future contender for Ilia Topuria.

UFC 310 will begin at 00:00 (Peninsular time) with the first preliminaries. After approximately two hours, the preliminaries will take place at 2:00 a.m. Ultimately, the main card will begin at 4:00 a.m. with the fight between Nate Landwehr and Dooho Choi. The championship fight between Pantoja and Asakura will take place around 6:00 in the morningdepending on the duration of the previous fights.

Where to watch UFC 310 live on television and online, with the Rakhmonov vs Ian Garry fight

In Spain, the television rights of the UFC are exclusively on Eurosport and Max. Therefore, to be able to see the preliminary fights and the main card officially You will have to subscribe to the Max ‘app’ and also hire the sports complement. The first prelims can only be seen through the UFC Fight Pass application in Spain.