The Region of Murcia is not only rich in gastronomic terms. There they were born Some of the most respected music groups In Spain. Arde Bogotá (whose main singer revealed his favorite restaurants from Cartagena), damn Nerea or Long live Sweden There are three examples. About the latter, throughout his career, numerous music lovers have fallen in love with songs such as We have not learned anythingamong others.

Are some passionate about Murciaeven one of them admitted what you have to try there and where. Was Alberto Cantúaguitarist of the band, who did it in an interview that granted to the Repsol guide. In the same interview, he confessed The place where they make the best sailor in the citythe most representative cover of Murcia cuisine and that is served in the vast majority of bars there.

The Bar de Murcia where the best sailor in the city serves, according to the guitarist of Viva Sweden

The guitarist was clear as soon as they asked him the following question: “Where do we eat the best sailor in Murcia?”. He replied that it is in Café Bar Gran Vía, a modest bar located in the center of the city and has been open since 1967.

Marinera and olives served on a metal bar Facebook | Café Bar Terraza Gran Vía

“It is a bar of these metal bar of a lifetime, which will take 50 or 60 years there and No one knows what they throw. For me it is the best. Whenever I can, I escape, “admitted the musician in the interview.

As you can read on its website, the restaurant stands out from its letter the Russian salad, which is the basis of a traditional Murcian sailor. In turn, they assure that Its tapas and snacks are homemade, and that work with fresh and quality ingredients.





Returning again to the Russian salad, from the bar they explain that They use a traditional technique to cook and serve the diner. “It will transport you to the authentic flavors of home cooking,” they say.

They also have A breakfast letter That, together with the Russian salad, they confirm that “they will give you an unforgettable gastronomic experience.”

A REPSOL Guide Solete

Café Gran Vía de Murcia has not only caught Alberto Cantúúa’s attention, but also the Repsol Guide, who gave him a solete in 2023. The prestigious guide describes the place with the following words on the Internet: “Emblematic bar of the city: Magnificent sailorMújol, Mojama, seafood salad … All accompanied by a beer cane under the sun on its terrace. ”

