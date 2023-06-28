On hot days, willy-nilly, the thought comes of where to find a reservoir with cool and clean water. And even residents of Moscow, whose life often passes in working days, get out on city beaches and go out of town to spend a day off on the shores of a lake or river. Where you can safely swim in the capital and the Moscow region – read the material “Izvestia”.

Is it possible to swim on the beaches of Moscow in 2023

Experts strongly do not recommend swimming in the Moscow River. It’s all about industrial waste that enters the reservoir, as well as harmful microorganisms that live there. The exception is the beaches of the Serebryany Bor natural zone.

The capital also has several beaches, safe for swimming, equipped on the shores of lakes and ponds. Throughout the summer season, Rospotrebnadzor specialists monitor compliance with sanitary standards in recreation areas, including checking their sanitary condition and assessing water bodies and sand.

Where you can swim in Moscow in the summer of 2023

In 2023, the department’s specialists compiled a list of nine natural areas suitable for swimming. The list included:

Eastern Administrative District: Putyaevsky Pond No. 1;

SAO: Dynamo beach (Khimki reservoir);

SZAO: Serebryany Bor-2, Serebryany Bor-3 (Moscow River);

SWAD: Troparevo (Teplostansky pond);

CJSC: Meshcherskoye (Meshchersky Pond);

ZelAO: Big City Pond, School Lake, Black Lake.

The Levoberezhny beach on the banks of the Khimka River, recreation areas on the Borisovsky Ponds, Putyaevsky Pond in Sokolniki Park, Bolshoy Sadovy Pond, and the Zarechye Recreation Area on the Desna River are also popular with Muscovites. However, in 2023, Rospotrebnadzor did not recognize these facilities as meeting sanitary standards.

In addition, outdoor summer pools in Fili Park, Luzhniki Sports Complex, Sokolniki and Northern Tushino Park are suitable for swimming.

Where you can swim in the suburbs in the summer of 2023

The Moscow region provides even more opportunities for a beach holiday. In many cities, beach areas are equipped, which are carefully prepared for the swimming season. According to the results of the inspection by Rospotrebnadzor, 17 recreation areas meet sanitary and epidemiological requirements:

1. Desna river, Chelokhovo recreation area, Yegorievsk city district;

2. Lyublevka river, Ljubljana recreation area, city district. Yegorievsk;

3. Prince’s pond “Zhukova Gora”, Yegorievsk city district;

4. Lake Holy, city beach, Shatura city;

5. Yubileinoye Lake, city beach, Roshal city;

6. Mitinsky pond, Shatura urban district;

7. Lake Beloe, sanatorium FSSP “Green Valley”; urban district of Shatura

8. Sestra River, Klin City Park of Culture and Leisure “Sestroretsky”;

9. River Vyaz, Vysokovskiy City Park of Culture and Leisure “Berezovy”, Klin City District;

10. Bathing place and recreation area MBU “Children’s health camp” Sokol “, Kolomna city district;

11. Bolshoye Lake, Fryazino urban district;

12. Pond of the village of Makarovo, Bogorodsky district;

13. Artificial pond with a beach, Naro-Fominsk city district, Gorchukhino village, Ateptsevo village, Elinar CJSC, section 56;

14. Pond (recreation area with the beach “Quiet Harbor”), urban district of Ruzsky, the village of Likhachevo, the territory of the Center “Veteran-Rus”;

15. Quarry “Volkusha”, recreation area “Volkusha”, the city of Lytkarino;

16. Beach on the left bank of the Serebryanka River, Pushkinsky urban district, MKU “Pushgorkhoz”;

17. Pestovskoye reservoir, Pestovo boarding house, Mytishchi city district.

Earlier, Izvestia compiled a list of places for swimming in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region for readers.