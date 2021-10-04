LOCAL BUSINESSES

Autumn is the perfect time to get all those odd jobs and pampering attended to now it’s cooler. Below are my personal recommendations to save you time googling!

1 ADRIANA ALTERATIONS & DRESSMAKING

Need some alterations done? Adriana (near Baxter Livin) excellent seamstress and a master of alterations. There’s nothing she can’t do brilliantly. She’s so inventive, often making a feature. I have a dress with new elegant side panels that you would never have guessed were there simply to enable me to do up the zip. She also takes in washing and ironing. Tel: 622 361 490.

2 PORTALS PREMIER LAUNDRY

First stop for specialist cleaning for grubby clothes, household and boat soft furnishings. Sweaty summer pillows cleaned returned plumped up free of any lurking bugs. Their revolutionary state-of-the-art new machines with high-tech wash programs can achieve virtual miracles. Also hailed as being the most eco-friendly on the market. The wide range of cleaning services include ironing, in-situ rug and carpet cleaning and an antibacterial wash formula using highest quality products. They collect and deliver cleaning island wide, especially catering to the yachting industry, restaurants and hotels. 24 hour hotline 606 859 560.

3 BODHANA WELLNESS CENTER

Balneario Beach Club Illetas Beach The final month this year to enjoy the ultimate blissful pampering experience. Combine relaxation of the beach with one of the outstanding massages or treatments. Open till November. 971 676 469 BODHANA WELLNESS CENTER above Puerto Portals. With mobile therapists available for home and boat visits, Bodhana is a haven for body and soul! For over 20 years, Bodhana Wellness Center has been on hand 7 days a week with a wide variety of treatments, to massage away painful muscles, ease tension, and generally promote well-being. Always on call, are more highly trained therapists than necessary to accommodate spontaneous bookings and walk-in clients. Also specializing in the highest standard of holistic treatments, one of my favorites being Reflexology. Their gift vouchers are always particularly appreciated presents. Open 9: 00-20: 00 during the week: 11: 00-19: 00 on weekends. 971 676 469.

4 TIP TOP MALLORCA

For over 35 years offering top quality products, reliable experienced installation and helpful aftercare. Their innovative concertina mosquito doors have been a life-changer! They fitted my awnings brilliantly, and I am forever grateful for the special sound-proofed bedroom windows they recently installed that have been tested to the extreme. Also installing all the latest innovative products for sun protection to the highest specification German award winning Markilux awnings and Corradi Pergola systems. For experience, quality and advice I always advise Tip Top. Tel: 971 693 004.

5 DENISE BEAUTY, Portals Nous

Denise is always my first stop for all beauty treatments. With excellent products and therapists you can trust for your nails and skin. Denise uses only top-quality brands Guinot, Gelish, Biodroga, Revitalash, Sans Soucis, Shellac, Corpora and Montibello. For 31 years Denise has incorporated the newest technology, using top products on the market. Denise herself is a qualified chiropodist and only employs the most qualified therapists. Enjoy the tranquility and wonderful aroma of the products. Tel: 971 677 136.

6 SALLY’S ANGELS

(Including babysitting) Offer highly trained support and care from beginning to end of life. Ensuring families with young children can relax and enjoy their holidays, they have highly qualified nannies and babysitters. For the elderly, unwell or homebound there are trained nurses, midwives, carers and companions to help with all necessary to ensure independence and comfort at home. Nothing too much trouble. These are real life Angels! Tel: 971 691 187/619 070 100.

7 BAXTERS LIVIN

Estate Agent Graham Baxter keeps his ears to the ground. Indeed, there’s very little he can’t find. Graham founded Baxter Marine in Puerto Portals 30 years ago and has been 40 years in the property business. His experience of local real estate exceptional, plus his enthusiasm to find the perfect property for each client, whether it be renting, buying or selling. “I love the business and am very knowledgeable of the values ​​of real estate, together with new and second-hand yachts. “I like to help people live their dreams… it’s all about LIVIN!” His stylish office, opposite the Marina Portals Hotel, Portals Nous Tel: 971 400 961/622 434 388.

8 WEBBS INTERNATIONAL REMOVALS

For over 36 years Webbs have specialized in moving all types of goods between the UK and the Balearics. Taking great pride in being fully legal, licensed and reliable, they have painlessly moved endless family’s possessions in both directions. Each item carefully packed to ensure everything arrives in perfect condition. If you value your goods, Webbs are highly recommended Tel: 971 693 566/619 247 823.

9 UK TV MALLORCA

Looking to install internet or satellite television offering countless new viewing options, call Chris and Brian at UK TV Mallorca, providing excellent punctual service since 1999, with all work carried out by highly qualified experienced engineers. Tel: 619 455 566/971 141 003.