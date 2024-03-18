'With Everyone Except You' caused a great impact in theaters and was positioned as one of the most successful films at the end of 2023. This film stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powellwho give us a romantic comedy based on 'Much ado About Nothing', a play written by William Shakespeare. Unfortunately, despite the great reception it had from the public, this film did not have the best opinions from critics, who gave it a low rating.

You couldn't see this film in the cinema and want to see it from the comfort of your home? In the following note we will tell you which streaming service it is on and since when it will be added to its online catalog.

Trailer for 'With Everyone But You'

Where to watch 'With Everyone But You' streaming?

At the moment, 'With everyone except you' NOT found on any streaming platform; However, it is not all bad news, since the film is distributed by Sony Picturesa company that has an agreement with Netflixwhich would motivate the film to be added to its catalog, although we still have to wait for the official announcement.

However, it is important to note that the tape can be found in its digital version, which can be purchased or rented on different platforms, depending on the country in which you are located.

The film's footage is available for purchase in countries such as Argentina, Chile and Peru, among others, through platforms such as Apple TV and Google Play. In Mexico, in addition to the mentioned applications, you can also find it on Amazon and Claro Video. Finally, in Spain, the film is available for purchase through Movistar+. It is important to keep in mind that the cost varies depending on the platform on which you want to make the purchase.

'Anyone but You'known by its original name in English, has a total duration of 1 hour and 43 minutes and is aimed at an audience over 12 years old, due to the presence of some scenes not suitable for minors.

'With Everyone But You' was recorded almost entirely in Australia. Photo: Sony Pictures

When is 'With Everyone But You' coming out on streaming?

Because the streaming platform that will be added is not yet known 'With everyone except you' to its catalog, its release date is also a mystery. However, movies usually wait approximately three months before officially releasing on any platform, unless they have high demand from the public.

This film, directed by Will Gluck, is ranked 27th in the general box office ranking of 2023, according to Box Office Mojo. 'With everyone except you' It had an initial budget of $25 million and managed to raise more than $214 million globally.

What is 'With Everyone But You' about?

“In this provocative comedy, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) embody what appears to be the perfect couple. However, after an amazing first date, something happens and transforms their passionate relationship into something frozen. The plot takes an unexpected turn when they both meet at a wedding in Australia, leading them to make the decision to pretend to be a mature couple,” says the official synopsis of 'With everyone except you'.

What did the critics say about 'With Everyone But You'?

Despite the great reception from the public, 'With everyone except you' He had no luck with respect to critics, which was portrayed in the most prominent pages of the field. On IMDb, the film obtained a score of 6.2 out of 10, the result of 52 thousand reviews.

'With everyone but you' is one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. Photo: Sony Pictures

On Rotten Tomatoes, 'Anyone but You' It received a 56% rating from critics, while audiences gave it a solid 87%. This demonstrates, once again, the differences between critics and the general public in terms of perception of the film.

What is the cast of 'With Everyone Except You'?