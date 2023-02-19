He Vina del Mar Festival 2023 starts this Sunday. Check here all the details of one of the biggest musical shows in Latin America.

He Vineyard of the Sea Festival came back! After two years of absence, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest shows in Latin America already has a return date. The Viña del Mar 2023 Festival will begin this Sunday, February 19, and has already confirmed all the artists that will perform, as well as the dates on which each one will delight the audience with their talents. Below, find out all the details of the presentation of Karol G, Alejandro Fernández, Camilo, Nicki Nicoleamong other artists and continues LIVE and LIVE the transmission of the most anticipated event in Chile and other countries.

This 2023, the gala will have six nights of shows, in which you can see the greatest figures in the music industry. So far, the presence of Karol G, Fito Paez, Tini, Christina Aguilera, Alejandro Fernández, Camilo, Nicki Nicole, among other artists, has been confirmed. Likewise, among the novelties for this year, is the presentation of the Peruvian Milena Warthon, who will participate in the event interpreting the song “Warmisitay”.

When does Viña del Mar 2023 start?

Although the “Zero Night” gala of Vineyard of the sea 2023 began on February 17 at 5:00 pm (Peruvian time), the artists will have their presentations from February 19 to 24.

Where can I see the Viña Festival?

The 62nd edition of Vina del Mar Festival It can be seen outside of Chile only by Star Plus, a streaming service that will broadcast the event LIVE for Latin America.

Viña del Mar 2023 transmission schedules

He Vina del Mar Festival 2023 It can be seen LIVE and DIRECT on February 19 at the following times:

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Chile: 10.00 pm

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 7:00 p.m.

Panama: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 9:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

Honduras: 7:00 p.m.

Guatemala: 7:00 p.m.

Spain: 2:00 am (from 02/18).

What artists will perform in Viña del Mar?

In this edition of Viña del Mar not only musicians will perform, but also comedians.

Sunday February 19: Karol G, Paloma Mami, and the comedian Pamela Leiva.

Karol G, Paloma Mami, and the comedian Pamela Leiva. Monday February 20: Tini Stoessel, Emilia Mernes, and the comedian Diego Urrutia.

Tini Stoessel, Emilia Mernes, and the comedian Diego Urrutia. Tuesday February 21: Alejandro Fernández, Los Jaivas, and comedian Belén Mora.

Alejandro Fernández, Los Jaivas, and comedian Belén Mora. Wednesday February 22: Fito Paéz, Rels B, and comedian Rodrigo Villegas.

Fito Paéz, Rels B, and comedian Rodrigo Villegas. Thursday February 23: Christina Aguilera, Polimá Westcoast, and comedian Fabrizio Copano.

Christina Aguilera, Polimá Westcoast, and comedian Fabrizio Copano. Friday February 24: Camilo, Nicki Nicole, and comedian Laila Roth.

What time does Karol G sing in Viña del Mar 2023?

According to several Chilean portals, Carol G. would be opening the mega event on February 19th around the 8.30 p.m. (Peruvian time).

Chilevisión and Star Plus, live: how and where to watch the TV signal online?

Chilevisión can also be seen on its official website; however, it is only available in some countries. However, streaming services star plus It is accessible to other Latin American countries.

Who are the entertainers of Viña del Mar 2023?

The animators chosen for this edition of Vineyard of the sea 2023 are the Chilean television presenters Maria Luisa Godoy and Martin Carcamo. On the other hand, for the backstage of the event they will be in charge Josefina Valenzuela and Francesco Gazzella.

What is the billboard for Viña del Mar 2023?

These are all the artists, both musicians and comedians, who will be present at Vineyard of the Sea 2023. Remember that during this festival there will not only be presentations by artists, but also folklore competition.

Viña del Mar 2023 begins on February 19 with Karol G. Photo: Viña del Mar Festival

What Peruvian artists will perform in Viña del Mar?

Milena Warthon will represent Peru in the folkloric competition of Viña del Mar 2023. Photo: Photo: composition LR-Fabrizio Oviedo/Instagram

our compatriot Milena Warthon will participate on the stage of the Quinta Vergara Amphitheater, Chile, where the 62nd edition of the ‘Viña del Mar International Song Festival’. The 22-year-old singer and Peruvian songwriter will perform on Monday, February 20 and Wednesday, February 22, performing her popular song ‘warmisitay‘.

What Peruvian artists went through the Viña del Mar festival?

During the history of one of the biggest music festivals in South America, different Peruvian artists have gone through the ‘monster of Quinta Vergara’. Among them the following artists stand out.