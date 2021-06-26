Hobby

Actions in the America Cup continue after a few days off. On the last day of the tournament, the selection of Venezuela will face his like of Peru, where both squads will look for their pass to the next round.

Last date, the Peruvians came from behind and rescued a 2-2 draw against Ecuador. With four units to his credit, they will seek to close the competition with a victory to secure their ticket to the quarterfinals.

For their part, the Venezuelans rested on date four, although in their last match they saved the 2-2 draw against the Ecuadorians. Thanks to this result, the Red wine is still alive and they will try to beat Peru, in addition to looking for results, to continue in the Cup.

So that you do not miss the first of the Copa América 2020, we tell you what to do time, when and where to see live Venezuela vs Peru.

Venezuela vs Peru

Date: Sunday June 27

Schedule: 16:00

Place: Mané Garrincha Stadium

Transmission channel

SKY Sports

