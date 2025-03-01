When he directed his first film, the claim The faceless man, Mel Gibson He was 37 years old. Today, turned into a Trump diplomat in Hollywood, Mel Gibson borders the seven decades. However, his filmography has barely been aware. Between 1993 and 2025, New York directed four more films, all of them exceptional works that put their status as a filmmaker safe from their own biography. Threat in the airwhich arrives at theaters of Spain this February 28is Mel Gibson’s first movie in almost a decade.

The last time we read “directed by Mel Gibson”, was in To a man (2016). The director raised in Australia, since then, has taken refuge in his facet as an actor while preparing a tripplicate return: Threat in the air is the incoming of a menu composed of Lethal weapon 5 and The resurrection of Christtitles with which Mel Gibson will try to remind the world that he is so good director that Hollywood is willing to forgive him for being everything else.

What is ‘threat in the air’?

Jared Rosenberg had only signed the script of a documentary about the Federal Reserve when Mel Gibson telephoned him. In his brief filmography as director, Gibson has never written a solo script. For threat in the air, as in Braveheart either The faceless manhe has not even intervened in writing, which he booked completely for Rosenberg.

Threat in the air Starring the no less controversial Mark Wahlbergthat gets into the skin of a pilot whose plane travels the central witness of a case against the mafia. When the plane is three thousand feet on the mountains of Alaska, the tension explodes and the pilot will be the last border between death and live another day.

With this thriller, Mel Gibson seems to honor the cinema that formed it as an actor (Air Americawithout going any further), while preparing the land for the sequel to Lethal weaponwhich in principle was only going to star until Richard Donner died. Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey and The Gentlemen: The Lords of the Mafia) co -star in this film, after being seen in HereRobert Zemeckis’s last feature film.





