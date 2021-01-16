“I always wanted to have the best: the presidential suite, a Ferrari, a house on the beach, the most stunning blonde, the most expensive wine, a yacht … I wanted to be the richest man on Wall Street.” The stockbroker Jordan Belfort, the author of these statements, went on to earn $ 250,000 a day. But it was not an example to follow. Quite the opposite.

Belfort cheated and brought all his excesses to the office. There, he held “dwarf target shooting” competitions, cocaine was plentiful, prostitutes were on hand, and Belfort gave inflammatory speeches in which greed was a sacred commodity. Her story was made into a movie in 2013 and it still causes awe.

Therefore, it is convenient to know where to see The Wolf of Wall Street with subtitles in Spanish, on the internet.

Where to see The Wolf of Wall Street

Leonardo Di Caprio played Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker scammer.

In 2014, shortly before the delivery of the Oscar awards, The wolf of Wall Street it was one of the movies most searched as themes on Google.

She led the ranking for almost three months, beating other candidates such as American Scandal, Twelve Years of Slavery and Gravity (finally, this film, by Alfonso Cuarón, took the statuette).

In Argentina, as in many Latin American countries, The Wolf of Wall Street can be seen online through Amazon Prime Video. She is also seen on HBO Xtreme. And through this American chain, all Cablevisión Flow subscribers can watch the film for free. On YouTube and iTunes it is also available to watch, upon payment.

Scorsese and Di Caprio, a formidable duo for world cinema.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and with Leonardo Dicaprio In the title role, the film tells the real and criminal events of Jordan Belfort, a boy who was born not rich but to a middle-class family in the Bronx. Although he graduated in Biology, he dedicated himself to different businesses and at the age of 27 he created his own stock brokerage firm, Stratton Oakmont, along with his partner Danny Porush. Everything was about to take a dizzying turn.

Since 1989, for a decade, Stratton Oakmont It was one of the largest Wall Street brokerage firms. But the gains came from a maneuver known as pump-and-dump, which consisted of trading low-priced stocks then inflated through fraudulent maneuvers.

Belfort scammed about 1,500 customers out of 180 million. Guarded by the FBI, his adventures ended when he was arrested in 1998 on charges of fraud, stock market manipulation and money laundering. Thanks to the fact that he collaborated by denouncing the maneuvers of other firms, Belfort only spent 22 months in jail. He then published two autobiographical books made by Martin Scorsese on this film.

Margot Robbie plays the sexy second wife of Di Caprio’s character.

Data sheet

THE WOLF OF WALL STREET (The Wolf of Wall Street). 2013. United States. Biographical black comedy. Direction: Martin Scorsese. Script: Terence Winter, based on the books by Jordan Belfort. Protagonists: Leonardo Dicaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot robbie, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler, Rob Reiner, Jon Favreau, Jean Dujardin, Jon Bernthal. Music: Howard Short. Photography: Rodrigo Prieto. Duration: 180 minutes. Distribution: Universal. Available on Amazon Prime Video, HBO Xtreme, Cablevisión Flow, iTunes and Youtube.

Synopsis

Although none of the 5 won Oscar awards For which it was nominated, it is undoubtedly a great film with great previous work, as is the style of the works of Martin Scorsese. The scriptwriter Terence Winter (of The Sopranos) worked with the books of Belfort and the stockbroker, even, would have collaborated with the own Leonardo Dicaprio to give the character more authenticity.

However, it is not a warning film, much less moralistic. Scorsese unfolds the story with black humor (despite the brilliant photography of Mexican Rodrigo Prieto) and shows all the excesses of Belfort. The performance of Leonardo Dicaprio It is memorable (he won the Golden Globe and the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. And perhaps he deserved this Oscar award that he lost at the hands of his partner Matthew McConaughey, but for his performance in “Dallas Buyers Club”). Di Caprio composes a Belfort that shakes, amuses, produces empathy, contempt, or all at the same time.

Comedian Jonah Hill plays Belfort’s partner, the agent played by Di Caprio.

To highlight, also, the performances of Jonah Hill (comedian who plays Belfort’s partner and also competed for the Oscar) and the cameo of Matthew McConaughey, as a “master” in the art of selling. By the way, Margot robbie, like Belfort’s second wife, she wastes sensuality in some sexy scenes with Leonardo Di Caprio, who is also slapped loudly. The one that Belfort undoubtedly deserved more than anyone.