‘The game of fear’ -or simply ‘Saw’ by its name in English- is a very powerful franchise that was born in 2003 with a short film. In fact, due to this small production, the first film was born in 2004 and, to date, we have 9 films. Regarding this, the tenth, ‘Saw X’, will arrive in theaters this 2023 and here we will tell you how and where to see the trailer for this film production, which is expected to surpass the previous ones.

Where to see the trailer for ‘Saw X’ in Spanish?

The trailer of this horror film production is available Youtube. You can view it in this LINK.

When is ‘Saw X’ released?

The release date scheduled for this American film is September 29, 2023 in all theaters around the world.

What were the other ‘Saw’ movies and where to see them?

Till the date, ‘saw’ He has 9 films and 1 short film before the first one that was baptized as ‘Saw 0.5’. The first 6 can be seen on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. Next, we provide you with their titles and the dates on which they were released; A curious fact about it is that its releases in theaters were always close to the date of Halloween except for the most recent, which fell on a Friday.

‘Saw’ (October 29, 2004) – Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

‘Saw II’ (October 28, 2005) – Netflix

‘Saw III’ (October 27, 2006) – Amazon Prime Video

‘Saw IV’ (October 26, 2007) – Amazon Prime Video

‘Saw V’ (October 24, 2008) – Amazon Prime Video

‘Saw VI’ (October 23, 2009) – Amazon Prime Video

‘Saw 3D’ (October 29, 2010)

‘Jigsaw’ (October 27, 2017)

‘Spiral: From The Book of Saw’ (May 14, 2021).

Who acts in this installment of ‘Saw’?

Directed by Kevin Greutert and with Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger as scriptwriters this is the list of actors of this horror production of Lions Gate Entertainment: