Sound of metal has five Oscar Award nominations. In 2019, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and has subsequently been added to the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

The film is performed by Riz Ahmed, who plays Rubén, a drummer who tours with his girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke), as they make up the metal duo Blackgammon . However, everything changes when one morning he wakes up and can no longer hear well.

Where to see the movie Sound of Metal?

Since 2020, the Sound of Metal movie is available on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

Sound of Metal Trailer

Sound of Metal: synopsis

Ruben (Riz Ahmed) is the young drummer of the metal music duo he forms with his girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke). Living in their RV, they navigate to the rhythm of the shows on a tour that takes them to the four corners of the country.

Sound of Metal: cast

Riz Ahmed as Ruben Stone

Olivia Cooke as Lou

Paul Raci as Joe

Lauren Ridloff as Diane

Mathieu Amalric as Richard Berger

Chelsea Lee as Jenn

Is Sound of Metal on Netflix?

No, Sound of metal is not available on Netflix. The film starring Riz Ahmed is on Amazon Prime Video.

In which category is the movie Sound of Metal nominated?

Best film

Best Original Screenplay

Best Editing

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actor

When are the Oscars 2021?

The awards ceremony of the Oscar 2021 Awards is scheduled for this Sunday, April 25 . In Peru, it can be seen via TNT from 7:00 pm.

Where to see the Oscars 2021?

The 2021 Oscar Awards can be seen live via TNT in Spanish.