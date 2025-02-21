Runners professionals and amateurs They prepare for the great feast of athletics that takes place this weekend: the Zurich Marathon of Seville 2025. In its XL edition, this prestigious sporting event is expected to host the Spanish capital, and which ABC of Seville It is an official sponsor, it is again A successendorsed this year by the historical record of 14,000 people registered.

In addition, it is a test with which not only the participants themselves, but also The Sevillians who encourage them during the tour and They presence the race at different pointsspending a good part of it through several emblematic areas of the city.

Where to see the Seville 2025 marathon: in which channel they televise it and streaming platforms

This Zurich Marathon of Seville 2025 will be offered in Spain by Andalusia TV and Channel Sur more, TedeDeporte, Dazn, Eurosport and ETB. You can also see en streaming for the YouTube signal of the organization itself, both in Spanish as in English.

The Zurich Marathon of Seville 2025 is celebrated this Sunday, February 23from the 08.30 hourswith departure and finish in the Delicias Paseo. At most, the time to complete the race is six hours, so it would conclude at 2:30 p.m.









How to follow the Seville 2025 marathon

This great Sevillian athletics test can Follow online through ABC in Sevilleofficial sponsor of this marathon, where we will tell live and minute by minute. In addition to the passing of the test, data, comments and chronicles can be read; Photos, videos and everything related to this Zurich Marathon of Seville 2025 can also be seen.

Everything to know from the Seville Marathon 2025

Seville stands out for being a city that offers runners The most plain circuit in Europe; In this case, the Zurich Marathon of Seville takes place along 42,195 meters. On the other hand, for participants and volunteers, from the City of Seville it was announced that Public transport will be free For them. Also, from the Hispanic town hall it has been warned that traffic cuts will be applied on the occasion of this test; In his case, the Paseo de las Delicias has been affected since Friday.