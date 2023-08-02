One of the great horror film releases throughout the pandemic was ‘The Sadness’, a Taiwanese body horror film directed and written by Rob Jabbaz. The film took advantage of the juncture of 2021, since the plot revolves around a couple trying to reunite during a viral pandemic that transforms the population into maniacal murderers. Find out how the film is in Spanish and on which streaming platforms.

How to see ‘The Sadness’ in Spanish?

This film that lasts 1 hour and 39 minutes can be seen through the Netflix platforms, Amazon Prime Video, disneyplus, fuboTV and Apple TV.

When was ‘The Sadness’ released?

‘The Sadness’ premiered in North America as part of the Fantasy International Film Festival 2021, which took place in the Canadian city of Quebec between August 5 and 25 of that same year. At this event, she won the award for Best First Feature and the Audience Award for Best Asian Film (Silver), which makes it highly recommended for the general public.

Who is acting in ‘The Sadness’?

Berant Zhu as Jim

Regina Lei as cat

Ying-Ru Chen as molly

Tzu-Chiang Wang as businessman

Emerson Tsai as Warren Liu

Wei Hua Lan as Dr Alan Wong

Ralf Chiu as mr lin

Chi Min Chou as Old Woman

Lue-Keng Huang as Kevin

Chang Hang Liu as General

Ark Zheng as man in the subway

What is the rating of the movie ‘The Sadness’?

This film production of mystery, suspense and terror has a letter C age classification. According to the Federal Law of Cinematographythis provision is intended for movies that should only be viewed by adults 18 and older.