The third season of “La reina del sur” brought us the last adventure of Kate del Castillo Like Teresa Mendoza. Many installments have already passed since she escaped from prison, which was the protagonist’s biggest challenge, and now we are near the end of the story.

Its chapter 54 will arrive this January 5 and promises to give a 180 degree turn to the plot. On the occasion of its launch, we share everything about its live premiere.

What time can you see “La reina del sur” 3?

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am the following day.

Where to watch the third season LIVE?

The third season of “La reina del sur 3″ is broadcast on Telemundo, as it is an original production.

What channel broadcasts “La reina del sur 3″?

Season 3 of “La reina del sur” can be seen on the Telemundo signal.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Oleg told Teresa about his feelings at Machu Picchu. Photo: Telemundo.

How to watch Telemundo ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you do not have the official Telemundo channels, you have the option to watch the episodes of “La reina del sur 3” on the official YouTube account 24 hours after its original broadcast.

“The Queen of the South 3”: when is it released on Netflix?

“La reina del sur 3″ came to the Netflix catalog on December 30, 2022. Since the series is not over yet, the missing chapters will arrive eventually.