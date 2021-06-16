Loki, God of Deception, is the first TV series of Marvel Studios on Disney Plus which will have new episodes available on Wednesdays. There will be a total of six chapters and will last between 40 to 50 minutes.

The Adventures of the Antihero, starring Tom Hiddleston, They will be part of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will tell the events after the defeat of Thanos by the Avengers.

La República gives you details of the premiere date, episodes, official trailer, in addition to watching the series online.

When is Loki chapter 2 released?

Loki Chapter 2 this will be released Wednesday June 16. In this second episode it served to introduce the antagonist and show how Loki is of great help to the Temporal Variation Authority, the agency created by the mysterious Guardians of Time that controls the various timelines created by mistake.

At what time does Loki full chapter 2 premiere in Peru?

Peru: 3.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

United States: 2.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am

Where to see the premiere of Loki chapter 2?

The second episode of Loki can only be seen with a subscription to Disney Plus.

How to watch Loki chapter 2 complete online?

Loki is a series exclusive to Disney Plus, who disabled the one-week trial option. The cost per subscription is S / 25.90.

What happened in Loki chapter 1?

Glorious purpose was the name of the first chapter in which after the Battle of New York in 2012, Loki escapes with the tesseract, creating a branching timeline, but is arrested by the Temporary Variation Agency (TVA).

Loki faces trial for crimes against the Sacred Timeline, with Ravonna Renslayer as judge, who finds him guilty and sentences him to be rebooted, but TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius intervenes, believing that the Loki variant could be useful to them.

Loki tries to escape, but realizes that tesseract and others Infinity Gems they are powerless compared to the power of TVA.

Loki Chapter 2 Promo Trailer