Elite is one of Netflix’s most successful youth series. With a cast of Mexican and Spanish actors and actresses, the story that began with a mysterious murder in a school of people with socioeconomic power premieres its fourth season.

When does Elite season 4 premiere?

Netflix revealed that Elite season 4 premieres this June 18, 2021.

What time does Elite season 4 premiere in Peru?

Peru: 2.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

Colombia: 2.00 am

Panama: 2.00 am

Ecuador: 2.00 am

Chile: 3.00 am

Paraguay: 3.00 am

Venezuela: 3.00 am

Bolivia: 3.00 am

Puerto Rico: 3.00 am

Argentina: 4.00 am

Brazil: 4.00 am

Uruguay: 4.00 am

Where to watch Elite season 4 premiere online for free?

To look Elite 4 you need to have a Netflix account. The platform currently offers three monthly plans, the cheapest is S / 24.90 per month. All three differ in image quality and number of devices to play content simultaneously.

How to watch Elite season 4 episode 1 complete online?

You can watch all the episodes of Elite season 4 in premiere and online on the Netflix streaming platform. You only have to subscribe to the service to enjoy the successful series. Remember that there is a basic monthly plan of S / 24.90.

What is Elite season 4 about?

“This director brings his three children with him (Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Rios). Three teenagers too used to always having their way, to having what they want when they want, whoever falls, and who will endanger the union and friendship of the most veteran students ”, says the synopsis.

In addition to the new students who join Las Encinas, the school will also welcome a new director, who is a millionaire businessman who will seek to return the school to its former splendor and incidentally bring order to the students.

Elite season 4 trailer on Netflix