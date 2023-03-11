This sunday march 12 a new edition of the 2023 Oscar Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, United States. This will have the presence of a large number of celebrities among its nominees. Jimmy Kimmel will be in charge of conducting the great event. If you are in Argentina and you don’t want to miss any detail of the ceremony, check here where you can follow the LIVE broadcast.

Oscar Awards 2023: which channel will broadcast LIVE and LIVE in Argentina?

It was confirmed that T.N.T. will broadcast in most countries in Latin America, among which is included Argentina. In addition, those who prefer to follow him in some streaming platformthey will have the option of HBO Max, where you can watch the ceremony in case you missed it or want to watch it again.

What time do the 2023 Oscars start? Hours by country

Argentina Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Chile: 10:00 p.m.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Peru, Ecuador, Colombia: 8.00 pm

Bolivia, Venezuela: 9.00 pm

United States (Florida): 9.00 pm

England: 1.00 am (from March 13)

Spain: 2.00 am (from March 13)

France: 2.00 am (from March 13)

Italy: 2.00 am (from March 13).

Where will the 2023 Oscars take place?

The ceremony will take place at the dolby theater, which was inaugurated in 2001. As of 2002, this venue became the official headquarters of the Oscar Awards, which is why it was held here uninterruptedly. It has a capacity for 3,400 people and a press room with capacity for more than 1,500 journalists. In addition, its columns show all the winners for best film since 1928, with a space for successors.