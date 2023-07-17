One more installment of “Las leyendas” from the Mexican company Ánima Estudios has arrived. This is “The Legend of the Chaneques”, which is the seventh film in this franchise and was released on Friday, July 14. The title refers to the chaneques, spiritual mythological creatures that can take the place of many things. Find out on which streaming platforms this movie can be seen.

When did “The Legend of the Chaneques” premiere?

The premiere of this film, which narrates the adventures of Leo Saint Johnwas on Friday, July 14, 2023 through the ViX platform.

Where to see “The Legend of the Chaneques” in Mexico?

Because the only streaming platform available for this movie is Vix+, therefore you must register for free and access with your new account. To enter you must enter this LINK. Do not forget that it is essential that you subscribe monthly or in any case use the 7-day premium trial, which allows you to access all the movies and series it contains.

Where are the chaneques?

These creatures of the nahuatl mythology They vary according to their characteristics, attributes and habitat, as well as the cultural traditions that existed and continue in the Valley of Mexico. The most representative correspond to the region of The Tuxtlas in veracruz and also in the area Tabasco and Chiapas.

What does the word “chaneque” mean?

Its name derives from the language nahuatl and its meaning is “those who live in dangerous places” or “owners of the house”. Furthermore, according to dictionary of americanisms of the Association of Academies of the Spanish Language, a chaneque in Mexican slang is a fantastic being with the appearance of a child.

