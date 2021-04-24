There are a total of six Oscar nominations for Minari, My Family Story, a Drama Written and Directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Starring Steven Yeun, it is a semi-autobiographical version of Chung’s own upbringing.

The world premiere of this film took place at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020, thus winning the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Prize. In February of this 2021, it was released through A24.

Where to see the movie Minari, my family’s story?

Minari, My Family’s Story is only available in movie theaters.

Minari Trailer, My Family Story

Minari, My Family Story: Synopsis

Minari follows a Korean-American + ilia who moves to a small Arkansas farm in search of her own American dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of his cunning, foul-mouthed but incredibly loving grandmother.

Minari, My Family Story: Cast

Steven Yeun as Jacob Yi

Han Ye-ri as Monica Yi

Alan Kim as David

Noel Kate Cho as Anne

Youn Yuh-jung as Soon-ja

Will Patton as Paul

Scott Haze as Billy

Darryl Cox as Mr. Harlan

Esther Moon as Mrs. Oh

What category is the movie Minari, my family’s story on Netflix nominated for?

Best film

Best director

Best Original Screenplay

best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best soundtrack

When are the Oscars 2021?

The awards ceremony of the Oscar 2021 Awards is scheduled for this Sunday, April 25 . In Peru, it can be seen via TNT from 7:00 pm

Where to see the Oscars 2021?

The 2021 Oscar Awards can be seen live via TNT in Spanish.