The big day has arrived. After long weeks of preparation, the candidates for the Miss Universe 2021 they will finally be able to show themselves to the world this Sunday and compete for the position of the most beautiful woman. The rigorous parades on Friday served as a preview for what we will see this December 12 from the city of Eliat, in Israel, where this contest will be held. Due to the location of the event, the South African Government did not support the candidate from his country.
However, there are nations that have been offering their support to their representatives. Such is the case of Antonia Figueroa, Miss Chile, who seeks to give the southern country the crown after 34 years, when in 1987 Cecilia Bolocco was the only Mapocha queen to obtain the scepter. In this note we will review a little more about her and her career. Also, know how to vote and where to vote to support your favorite.
YOU CAN SEE: Where to see the Miss Universe 2021 in Spain? transmission channels
Who represents Chile in the Miss Universe 2021?
Antonia Cristal Figueroa Alvarado is a Chilean model and beauty queen. She was crowned with the title of Miss Universe Chile 2021. Previously, she was the winner of Miss World Chile 2016 and Miss Earth Chile 2018.
How to vote in the Miss Universe 2021?
If you want to vote for your favorite participant, you just have to follow these steps:
- Download the application of the miss Universe
- Click on vote for your favorite
- Swipe to the bottom of the screen and select the white rectangle that says vote now
- Look for the image of your favorite competitor. In this case, in Peru, the candidate is Yely Rivera
- Choose the number you want, since they range from three to 2,000 votes.
Who are the candidates?
The applicants for the long-awaited Miss Universe 2021 crown are the following:
- Albania: Angelina ‘Ina’ Dajci
- Germany: Eloisa Jo-Hannah Seifer
- Armenia: Nane Avetisyan
- Aruba: Thessaly Zimmerman
- Bahamas: Chantel O’Brian
- Argentina: Maria Julieta Garcia
- Australia: Daria Varlamova
- United States: Ellen Elizabeth “Elle” Smith
- France: Clémence Botino
- Ireland: Katharine Sara Walker
- Cayman Islands: Georgina Fleming Kerford
- British Virgin Islands: Xaria Davis
- Jamaica: Daena Soares
- India: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu
- Mauricio: Anne Murielle Ravina Rodrigues
- Portugal: Oricia del Carmen Domínguez
- South Africa: Lalela Mswane
- Thailand: Anchilee Scott-Kemmis
- Bahrain: Manar Nadeem Deyan
- Belgium: Kedist Deltour
- Bolivia: Nahemi Uequin Antelo
- Brazil: Teresa Stela Barbosa Silva Santos
- Bulgaria: Elena Manolova Danova
- Cambodia: Madary Ngin
- Cameroon: Michèle Ange Sandra Akomo
- Canada: Tamara Jemuovic
- Chile: Antonia Cristal Figueroa Alvarado
- China: Shi Yin Yang
- Colombia: Valeria Maria Ayos
- South Korea: Ji-Soo Kim
- Costa Rica: Valeria Rees Loría
- Croatia: Ora Antonia Ivanišević
- Curaçao: Shariëngela Cijntje
- Denmark: Sara Langtved
- Ecuador: Susy Valeria Sacoto Mendoza
- El Salvador: Alejandra María Gavidia
- Spain: Sárah Loinaz Marjaní
- Philippines: Beatrice Luigi Gallarde Gomez
- Finland: Essi Unkuri
- Ghana: Sylvia Naa Morkor
- Great Britain: Emma Rose Collingridge
- Greece: Sophia Arapogianni Evies
- Guatemala: Dannia Sucely Guevara Morfín
- Equatorial Guinea: Chelsea Martina Mituy
- Haiti: Pascale Bélony
- Honduras: Rose Marian Meléndez López
- Hungary: Jázmin Viktória Elizabeth Jakubovish
- Iceland: Elísa Gróa Steinþórsdóttir
- Israel: Noa Cochva
- Italy: Caterina Di Fuccia
- Japan: Juri Watanabe
- Kazakhstan: Aziza Tokashova
- Kenya: Roshanara Ebrahim
- Kosovo: Shkurtesa Sejdiu
- Laos: Tonkham Phonchanheuann
- Malta: Jade Cini
- Morocco: Kawtar Benhalima
- Mexico: Débora Hallal Ayala
- Namibia: Chelsi Tashaleen Shikongo
- Nepal: Sujita Basnet
- Nicaragua: Allison Fernanda Wassmer Salgado
- Nigeria: Maristella Chidiogo
- Norway: Nora Emilie Nakken
- Netherlands: Julia Sinning
- Panama: Brenda Andrea Smith Lezama
- Paraguay: Nadia Tamara Ferreira
- Peru: Yely Margoth Rivera Kroll
- Poland: Agata Wdowiak
- Puerto Rico: Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez
- Czech Republic: Karolína Kokešová
- Dominican Republic: Debbie Jochabed Áflalo Vargas
- Slovak Republic: Veronika Ščepánková
- Romania: Carmina Elena Olimpia Coftas
- Russia: Ralina Arabova
- Singapore: Nandita Banna
- Sweden: Moa Sofie Sandberg
- Turkey: Cemrenaz Turhan
- Ukraine: Hanna Neplyakh
- Venezuela: Luiseth Emiliana Materán Bolaño
- Vietnam: Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên.
YOU CAN SEE: All the candidates for Miss Universe 2021: know how to watch the final of the contest live and direct
What time is Miss Universe 2021?
This great event will be broadcast at 9:00 pm in Chile. In Peru, it will be seen at 7:00 pm on Sunday, December 12.
What channel does Miss Universe 2021 broadcast?
The Miss Universe pageant can be seen in Chile through the TNT signal.
Where to see the Miss Universe 2021 LIVE in Chile?
If you do not have the tools to be able to watch the contest on television, you have the option of connecting to La República Espectáculos to be able to follow the minute by minute of all the incidents of this contest.
YOU CAN SEE: What time is Miss Universe 2021 ?: here is the list of schedules by countries
Where will the Miss Universe 2021 take place?
The Miss Universe 2021 pageant will be held in the city of Eliat (Israel), this Sunday, December 12.
.
Leave a Reply