The big day has arrived. After long weeks of preparation, the candidates for the Miss Universe 2021 they will finally be able to show themselves to the world this Sunday and compete for the position of the most beautiful woman. The rigorous parades on Friday served as a preview for what we will see this December 12 from the city of Eliat, in Israel, where this contest will be held. Due to the location of the event, the South African Government did not support the candidate from his country.

However, there are nations that have been offering their support to their representatives. Such is the case of Antonia Figueroa, Miss Chile, who seeks to give the southern country the crown after 34 years, when in 1987 Cecilia Bolocco was the only Mapocha queen to obtain the scepter. In this note we will review a little more about her and her career. Also, know how to vote and where to vote to support your favorite.

Who represents Chile in the Miss Universe 2021?

Antonia Cristal Figueroa Alvarado is a Chilean model and beauty queen. She was crowned with the title of Miss Universe Chile 2021. Previously, she was the winner of Miss World Chile 2016 and Miss Earth Chile 2018.

Antonia Figueroa, the new Miss Universe Chile 2021, has a long history in beauty pageants. Photo: Instagram

How to vote in the Miss Universe 2021?

If you want to vote for your favorite participant, you just have to follow these steps:

Download the application of the miss Universe

Click on vote for your favorite

Swipe to the bottom of the screen and select the white rectangle that says vote now

Look for the image of your favorite competitor. In this case, in Peru, the candidate is Yely Rivera

Choose the number you want, since they range from three to 2,000 votes.

Who are the candidates?

The applicants for the long-awaited Miss Universe 2021 crown are the following:

Albania: Angelina ‘Ina’ Dajci

Germany: Eloisa Jo-Hannah Seifer

Armenia: Nane Avetisyan

Aruba: Thessaly Zimmerman

Bahamas: Chantel O’Brian

Argentina: Maria Julieta Garcia

Australia: Daria Varlamova

United States: Ellen Elizabeth “Elle” Smith

France: Clémence Botino

Ireland: Katharine Sara Walker

Cayman Islands: Georgina Fleming Kerford

British Virgin Islands: Xaria Davis

Jamaica: Daena Soares

India: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Mauricio: Anne Murielle Ravina Rodrigues

Portugal: Oricia del Carmen Domínguez

South Africa: Lalela Mswane

Thailand: Anchilee Scott-Kemmis

Bahrain: Manar Nadeem Deyan

Belgium: Kedist Deltour

Bolivia: Nahemi Uequin Antelo

Brazil: Teresa Stela Barbosa Silva Santos

Bulgaria: Elena Manolova Danova

Cambodia: Madary Ngin

Cameroon: Michèle Ange Sandra Akomo

Canada: Tamara Jemuovic

Chile: Antonia Cristal Figueroa Alvarado

China: Shi Yin Yang

Colombia: Valeria Maria Ayos

South Korea: Ji-Soo Kim

Costa Rica: Valeria Rees Loría

Croatia: Ora Antonia Ivanišević

Curaçao: Shariëngela Cijntje

Denmark: Sara Langtved

Ecuador: Susy Valeria Sacoto Mendoza

El Salvador: Alejandra María Gavidia

Spain: Sárah Loinaz Marjaní

Philippines: Beatrice Luigi Gallarde Gomez

Finland: Essi Unkuri

Ghana: Sylvia Naa Morkor

Great Britain: Emma Rose Collingridge

Greece: Sophia Arapogianni Evies

Guatemala: Dannia Sucely Guevara Morfín

Equatorial Guinea: Chelsea Martina Mituy

Haiti: Pascale Bélony

Honduras: Rose Marian Meléndez López

Hungary: Jázmin Viktória Elizabeth Jakubovish

Iceland: Elísa Gróa Steinþórsdóttir

Israel: Noa Cochva

Italy: Caterina Di Fuccia

Japan: Juri Watanabe

Kazakhstan: Aziza Tokashova

Kenya: Roshanara Ebrahim

Kosovo: Shkurtesa Sejdiu

Laos: Tonkham Phonchanheuann

Malta: Jade Cini

Morocco: Kawtar Benhalima

Mexico: Débora Hallal Ayala

Namibia: Chelsi Tashaleen Shikongo

Nepal: Sujita Basnet

Nicaragua: Allison Fernanda Wassmer Salgado

Nigeria: Maristella Chidiogo

Norway: Nora Emilie Nakken

Netherlands: Julia Sinning

Panama: Brenda Andrea Smith Lezama

Paraguay: Nadia Tamara Ferreira

Peru: Yely Margoth Rivera Kroll

Poland: Agata Wdowiak

Puerto Rico: Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez

Czech Republic: Karolína Kokešová

Dominican Republic: Debbie Jochabed Áflalo Vargas

Slovak Republic: Veronika Ščepánková

Romania: Carmina Elena Olimpia Coftas

Russia: Ralina Arabova

Singapore: Nandita Banna

Sweden: Moa Sofie Sandberg

Turkey: Cemrenaz Turhan

Ukraine: Hanna Neplyakh

Venezuela: Luiseth Emiliana Materán Bolaño

Vietnam: Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên.

What time is Miss Universe 2021?

This great event will be broadcast at 9:00 pm in Chile. In Peru, it will be seen at 7:00 pm on Sunday, December 12.

What channel does Miss Universe 2021 broadcast?

The Miss Universe pageant can be seen in Chile through the TNT signal.

Where to see the Miss Universe 2021 LIVE in Chile?

This December 12 will take place the Miss Universe 2021. Photo: composition / @ Susy.sacoto / Instagram

If you do not have the tools to be able to watch the contest on television, you have the option of connecting to La República Espectáculos to be able to follow the minute by minute of all the incidents of this contest.

Where will the Miss Universe 2021 take place?

The Miss Universe 2021 pageant will be held in the city of Eliat (Israel), this Sunday, December 12.