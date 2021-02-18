The 33rd delivery of Premios Lo Nuestro will be at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida in the United States. A few weeks ago, the official account of the event that will take place this Thursday, February 18, released the complete list of artists who will perform at the gala. Despite the pandemic by COVID-19, the long-awaited ceremony will be held with guests of international stature such as Selena Gomez, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Luis Fonsi, Camilo and Natti Natasha.

The thirty-third edition will be held without an audience due to the health crisis. However, viewers will be able to choose the winners from their homes and the presentation will be in the hands of Chiquinquirá Delgado, José Ron and Yuri. Here we tell you all the details so you don’t miss this mega event LIVE.

When are the 2021 Lo Nuestro Awards?

The next edition of this musical event that honors the most popular of Latin music is this Thursday, February 18 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

What time do the Lo Nuestro 2021 Awards start?

All live transmission will be available through the chain’s signal Univision. In addition, you can enjoy all the details of the gala at larep República.pe. Likewise, you should take into account the country in which you are located so as not to miss the presentation of your favorite artists. Next, the hourly conversions for the rest of the Latin American countries:

Peru: 8 pm

Ecuador: 8 pm

Colombia: 8 pm

Mexico: 7 pm (time in Mexico City)

Argentina: 10 pm

Chile: 10 pm

Venezuela: 9 pm

United States: 8 p. m (ET) and 7 p.m. m (central time)

Premios Lo Nuestro 2021: transmission channels

The musical gala begins at 7 pm (Central Time) for the United States through Univision. In Peru, the channel is available on Claro TV 120 (SD) and 527 (HD) starting at 8:00 pm

Where to see the Lo Nuestro 2021 Awards?

The event will be broadcast live and can be seen by the signal of Univision at 8 p.m. ET and 7 pm (Central Time) for the United States . In Peru, the channel is available on Claro TV, so you can find it on channels 120 (SD) and 527 (HD) starting at 8:00 pm

Lo Nuestro Awards 2021: nominees

Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year

Alejandro Fernandez

Bad bunny

Camilo

Christian nodal

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Natti Natasha

Ozuna

Sebastian Yatra

Album of the year

“Alter Ego” – Prince Royce

“Ay ay ay!” – Christian Nodal

“Colors” – J Balvin

“From Buenos Aires to the world” – Los Ángeles Azules

“Save me tonight” – The Ghost

“Made in Mexico” – Alejandro Fernández

“More expensive than yesterday” – Gerardo Ortiz

“More future than past” – Juanes

“Papi Juancho” – Maluma

“YHLQMDLG” – Bad Bunny

Song of the year

“ADMV” – Maluma

“Pretty” – Juanes & Sebastián Yatra

“Innocent face” – Prince Royce

“Fantasy” – Ozuna

“Favorite” – Camilo

“Keii” – Anuel

“The best version of me” (Remix) – Natti Natasha & Romeo Santos

“Purple” – J Balvin

“Only you” – Caliber 50

“Tusa” – Karol G & Nicki Minaj

Female Breakthrough Artist

Chesca

Emilia

Nathy Peluso

Nicki nicole

Yennis

Male Breakthrough Artist

Camilo

Jay wheeler

Natanael Cano Neto Bernal

Rauw Alexander

Remix of the year

“Caramelo (Remix)” – Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers

“Dj no pare (Remix)” – Justin Quiles, Natti Natasha, Farruko Ft. Zion, Dalex & Lenny Tavárez

“Hawaii” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd

“La cama” (Remix) – Lunay, Myke Towers, Ozuna, Chencho Corleone & Rauw Alejandro

“La jeepeta” (Remix) – Nio García, Anuel, Myke Towers, Brray & Juanka

“The best version of me” (Remix) – Natti Natasha & Romeo Santos

“Porfa” (Remix) – Feid, Justin Quiles, J Balvin Ft. Maluma, Nicky Jam & Sech

“Relationship” (Remix) – Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin Ft. Rosalía & Farruko

“Tattoo” (Remix) – Rauw Alejandro & Camilo

“I don’t know (Remix)” – Mati Gómez, Nicky Jam & Reik

Collaboration “crossover” of the year

“Hawaii” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd

“Mamacita” – Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul

“I like it” – Anitta, Cardi B & Myke Towers

“I’ll stay with you” – Pitbull & Ne-yo Ft. Lenier & El Micha

“What a curse” – Banda Ms De Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg

“Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

“Subelo (Further Up)” – Static & Ben El, Pitbull & Chesca

“Tkn” – Rosalía & Travis Scott

“Tusa” – Karol G & Nicki Minaj

“Un día (One day)” – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny Ft. Tainy

Video of the year

“Boogaloo Supreme” – Víctor Manuelle & Wisin

“When you’re here” – Pablo Alboran

After all – Yordano

“In songs” – Ile & Natalia Lafourcade

“For sale” – Carlos Vives & Alejandro Sanz

“Sunflowers” – Luis Fonsi

“Bad Life” – Nicki Nicole

“Sinner” – Resident

“What a pity” – Chocquibtown & Sech

“Tkn” – Rosalía & Travis Scott

Pop Artist of the Year

Camilo

Carlos Rivera

Enrique Iglesias

Jennifer Lopez

Juanes

Kany garcia

Pedro Capó

Ricky Martin

Sebastian Yatra

Shakira

Pop Song of the Year

“ADMV” – Maluma

“Pretty” – Juanes & Sebastián Yatra

“Good luck” – Pedro Capó

“Favorite” – Camilo

“It has not stopped raining! – Maná & Sebastián Yatra

“Losing my head” – Carlos Rivera, Becky G & Pedro Capó

“If you tell me yes” – Reik, Farruko & Camilo

“Taboo” – Pablo Alborán & Ava Max

“Tanto” – Jesse & Joy & Luis Fonsi

“Sharks” – Ricky Martin

Pop Collaboration of the Year

“Pretty” – Juanes & Sebastián Yatra

“How So” – Lali Ft. Cnco

“El ciego” – Melendi & Cali Y El Dandee

“For sale” – Carlos Vives & Alejandro Sanz

“Girl” – Gente De Zona & Becky G

“Losing my head” – Carlos Rivera, Becky G & Pedro Capó

“If you tell me yes” – Reik, Farruko & Camilo

“Taboo” – Pablo Alborán & Ava Max

“Tanto” – Jesse & Joy & Luis Fonsi

“One more lie” – Yuri & Natalia Jiménez

Pop Group or Duo of the Year

Cali and El Dandee

CNCO

Jesse & Joy

Mau and Ricky

Reik

Pop Album of the Year

“Air” – Jesse & Joy

“White” – Ricardo Arjona

“Colegio” – Cali and El Dandee

“More future than past” – Juanes

“Table for two” – Kany García “Munay” – Pedro Capó

“Pause” – Ricky Martin

“For the first time” – Camilo

“Who are we?” – CNCO “20-21” – Reik

Song of the Year-Pop / Ballad

“ADMV” – Maluma

“Mushrooms” – Ricardo Arjona

“What I see in you” – Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi

“I will adore you” – Ricardo Montaner

“One more lie” – Yuri & Natalia Jiménez

Female Artist of the Year – Urban

Anitta

Becky G

Cazzu

Ivy Queen

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Paloma Mami

Rosalia

Male Artist of the Year – Urban

Anuel

Bad bunny

Daddy yankee

Farruko

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Sech

Song of the Year – Urban

“Fantasy” – Ozuna

“Hawaii” – Maluma

“Keii” – Anuel

“The difficult one” – Bad Bunny

“Purple” – J Balvin

“Muévelo” – Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee

“Que pull pa lante” – Daddy Yankee

“Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

“You’re still with him” – Arcángel & Sech

“Tusa” – Karol G & Nicki Minaj

Collaboration of the year – urban

“Muévelo” – Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee

“What a shame” – Maluma & J Balvin

“Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

“You’re still with him” – Arcángel & Sech

“Tusa” – Karol G & Nicki Minaj

Album of the Year – Urban

“1 of 1” – Sech

“Colors” – J Balvin

“Nibiru” – Ozuna

“Papi Juancho” – Maluma

“YHLQMDLG” – Bad Bunny

Song of the Year – Urban / Pop

“Honey Boo” – CNCO & Natti Natasha

“Like” – Shakira & Anuel

“I’ll stay with you” – Pitbull & Ne-yo Ft. Lenier & El Micha

“If you tell me yes” – Reik, Farruko & Camilo

“Tbt” – Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo

Song of the year – urban / trap

“Bounce” – Cazzu

“Gan-ga” – Bryant Myers

“Medusa” – Jhay Cortez, Anuel & J Balvin

“Don’t love me” – Rvssian, Anuel & Juice Wrld

“Go” – Bad Bunny

Tropical Artist of the Year

Carlos Vives

Zone People

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Juan Luis Guerra

Marc Anthony

Prince royce

Romeo Santos

Silvestre Dangond

Victor Manuelle

Willie Colon

Tropical song of the year

“Boogaloo Supreme” – Víctor Manuelle & Wisin

“Innocent Face” – Prince Royce

“Celia’s carnival: a tribute” – Kyen?

“The best version of me” – Natti Natasha & Romeo Santos

“Lamp for my feet” – Juan Luis Guerra

“What I gave you” – Marc Anthony

“Don’t go” – Carlos Vives

“Pa’lante y pa’tras” – N’klabe, La Tribu De Abrante & Farina

“Perriando (La Murga Remix)” – Reykon Ft. Willie Colón

“Vallenato tight” – Silvestre Dangond

Collaboration of the year – tropical

“Boogaloo Supreme” – Víctor Manuelle & Wisin

“Song for Rubén” – Carlos Vives & Rubén Blades

“Cartagena” – Fonseca & Silvestre Dangond

“Imagine myself without you” – Elvis Crespo & Manny Cruz

“The family” – Gilberto Santa Rosa & Tito Nieves “My heart is yours” – Olga Tañón & Manny Manuel

“Our Love” – ​​Alex Bueno & Romeo Santos

“Pa’lante y pa’tras” – N’klabe, La Tribu De Abrante & Farina

“Perriando (La Murga Remix)” – Reykon Ft. Willie Colón

“Vallenato apretao” – Silvestre Dangond Ft. Zion Y Lennox

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Alejandro Fernandez

Carin Leon

Chiquis

Christian nodal

Ghost

Gerardo Ortiz

Joss Favela

Lenin Ramirez

Nathanael Cano

Net Bernal

Song of the year – Mexican regional

“Lying love” – ​​Natanael Cano

“Knight” – Alejandro Fernández

“Dormida” – Edwin Luna And La Trakalosa De Monterrey

“In that we do not agree” – Banda Los Sebastianes

“Escondidos” – The Addictive Banda San José De Mesillas

“Another drunk” – Gerardo Ortiz

“I forgot” – Christian Nodal

“If you want” – Neto Bernal & Carolina Ross

“Only you” – Caliber 50

“I’m not coming back with you (live)” – Lenin Ramírez Ft. Grupo Firme

Collaboration of the year – Mexican regional

“It’s not that I like you” – Luis Coronel & La Séptima Banda

“What a curse” – Banda Ms De Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg

“If you want” – Neto Bernal & Carolina Ross

“And I made her cry” – Los Ángeles Azules Ft. Abel Pintos

“I’m not coming back with you (live)” – Lenin Ramírez Ft. Grupo Firme

Group or Duo of the Year – Mexican Regional

Banda Ms De Sergio Lizárraga

50 caliber

Edwin Luna Y La Trakalosa De Monterrey

Firm Group

The blue Angels

Sierreña song of the year – Mexican regional

“With your kisses” – Armed Link

“El güero” – Mp Brand

“The happy boy” – Fuerza Regida

“On everyone’s lips” – T3r Element

“You” – Carin León

Band Song of the Year – Mexican Regional

“Dormida” – Edwin Luna And La Trakalosa De Monterrey

“In that we do not agree” – Banda Los Sebastianes

“Escondidos” – The Addictive Banda San José De Mesillas

“This time it’s me” – Carnival Band

“I’m not coming back with you (live)” – Lenin Ramírez Ft. Grupo Firme Category 31

Northern Song of the Year – Mexican Regional

“The envious” – The Two Carnales

“In honor of you” – La Maquinaria Norteña Ft. Grupo Firme

“I remember you more” – Julión Álvarez

“Another drunk” – Gerardo Ortiz

“Only you” – Caliber 50

Mariachi / Ranchera Song of the Year – Mexican Regional

“Knight” – Alejandro Fernández

“Clear and obvious” – Joss Favela

“Tell him” – Jary Franco

“I forgot” – Christian Nodal

“If you want” – Neto Bernal & Carolina Ross

Cumbia Song of the Year – Mexican Regional

“Cuddle me” – Los Ángeles Azules, Julieta Venegas & Juan Ingaramo

“I miss you, I forget you, I love you” – Los Socios Del Ritmo & Chiquis

“You got in” – Los Angeles De Charly

“You and me” – Raymix & Paulina Rubio

“And I made her cry” – Los Ángeles Azules Ft. Abel Pintos

Album of the Year – Regional Mexican

“Ay ay ay!” – Christian Nodal

“From Buenos Aires to the world” – Los Ángeles Azules

“Work is luck” – Banda Ms De Sergio Lizárraga

“Live from Anaheim, Ca” – Grupo Firme

“Save me tonight” – The Ghost

“Made in Mexico” – Alejandro Fernández

“Lying Lips” – The Overwhelming Band El Limón By René Camacho

