This Sunday, June 4, premiered ‘the idol‘, the long-awaited and talked about series of Abel Tesfayeartistically like The Weeknd, whose protagonist is lily rose depp and Sam Levison, also the creator of ‘Euphoria’, as project director.

The first chapter of the series premiered on Sunday and the following ones will be arriving weekly at the streaming platform. Also having the participation of other pop stars like Troye Sivan and Jennie from BLACKPINK.

Where to see ‘The Idol’, The Weeknd’s series?

The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ series premiered on HBO Max, now also known simply as Max. The 6 episodes of the series will premiere every Sunday through the streaming platform.

What is ‘The Idol’ about?

In the story, Lily-Rose Depp plays Jocelyn, a young singer who wants to become the biggest music star, but on her way falls in love with Tedros, played by The Weeknd, the owner of a famous Los Angeles club and leader of a modern cult, not knowing where this passionate romance will lead her.

The cast also includes names like Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

