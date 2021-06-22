Even if Nickelodeon He is best known for his cartoons, over time he created series live-action very popular. Between them icarly, which came out in 2007, ended in 2012 and returned in 2021. Many want to know where to see this new installment.

Despite only taking a few episodes, it has immediately caught the attention of fans. As with some television shows, it acquired a status of ‘cult’ over the years.

Where to see iCarly from 2021? That is the question

The series is starring Carly ‘iCarly’ Shay, played again by the actress Miranda Cosgrove. In addition to it they participate Jerry trainor In the role of Spencer shay, Nathan Kress embodies Freddie benson Y Laci mosley it is Harper.

Is also present Mary scheer What Marissa benson. It is due to the participation of the original cast that this show has drawn so much attention from fans. Nobody expected a continuation.

iCarly: New reboot full of rudeness causes controversy in Latin America

As we mentioned before, the big question is where to see the new series of icarly of 2021? Unlike the original, which could be enjoyed in Nickelodeon, is an exclusive of Paramount +.

This is the service video on demand ViacomCBS, which was launched in October 2014 under the name CBS All Access. It was years later that it was reformed and the name changed, relaunched in March of this year with new functions and an enriched catalog.

Paramount + has a clear delay in Latin America

Nickelodeon is part of this company, and it is only one of the companies that are contributing original content to this platform. Currently, Paramount + It is available not only in Mexico, but in several Latin American countries.

You might think that this new incarnation of the program would immediately reach the catalog of this service … but no! Since last June 17, complaints in this regard have not stopped appearing in Twitter.

Likewise, in other social networks. Some can’t believe that Paramount + do not have this series available in your bookstore yet. Especially because its competitors, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Y Disney +, they do release their original productions at the same time in multiple countries.

It is clear that ViacomCBS You must improve the launch of your programs on your service. That is, offer a parity that is not present for now.

The best thing to do is ask for it directly

To all this, where do you see the sequel to icarly of 2021? Legally, Paramount+ is the only option. It is possible to access its American version by resorting to a VPN or Virtual Private Network.

But not everyone has the technical knowledge to implement something like this, and it involves extra expense. What do we recommend? The best thing is that they dedicate messages, in the most respectful tone possible, to Paramount + Latin America (@ParamountPlusLA).

Ask carefully to add icarly from 2021 to its catalog. Ultimately, affiliates are paying for a service, and they have the right to request the same content in other regions.

Perhaps the company will realize that there is a demand for this program, and will act accordingly. At least that would be the ideal way to fix everything. In a civilized way, showing that there are millions who want to know where to watch the series.



