‘The house of famous Mexico’ comes to an end TODAY, Sunday, August 13. Only Nicola Porcella, Wendy Guevara, Sergio Mayer and ‘Poncho’ de Nigris managed to be the favorites of the public and become finalists on the reality show that has gained popularity throughout Latin America. After 10 weeks locked up in the big house, one of them will receive the prize of $250,000. Who of them will be the winner and how to watch the end of the program LIVE and FREE? Find out all the details in the following note.

What time does ‘The House of Famous’ start?

To be able to enjoy the end of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’ you must take into account the schedules of the program according to countries so as not to miss any detail of the reality show:

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Peru: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Venezuela: 10.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Chile: 10.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Argentina: 11.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Colombia: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Ecuador: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Celebrities’ in the United States: 10.30 pm

On which channel to see ‘The House of Famous Mexico’?

‘The house of famous Mexico’ is broadcast LIVE on channel 5. This can be tuned through your cable operator or online through its official website, where the public can see the final of the reality show.

The ‘Team hell’ reached the final. Photo: capture of Televisa

Where to watch Televisa LIVE?

To be able to see ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, you can do it from the Televisa signal or also from its channel Youtubein which the latest episodes of the program that has gone around the world are published.

Likewise, you can enjoy Televisa’s content from its own streaming application, which is available for Android and iOS.

Nicola Porcella is viral on social networks after commenting on Wendy Guevara in ‘The House of Famous’. Photo: LR file

Where to see Las Estrellas LIVE?

If you want to see the content of The Stars LIVEyou can do it by going to its official page, whose link you can find HERE: https://www.lasestrellas.tv/en-vivo.

Who left ‘The House of Celebrities’ this August 11?

The fifth and last eliminated from “The House of Famous Mexico” was announced on Friday, August 11, who left the competition was Emilio Osorio. While Nicola Porcella, Wendy Guevara, Sergio Mayer and ‘Poncho’ de Nigris they went directly to the final and closer to winning the exorbitant prize.

Emilio Osorio leaves the house of the reality show. Photo: televisa

Where is ‘The house of the famous Mexico’?

The large house where “The House of Famous Mexico” is filmed is located at México-Huixquilucan Manzana 003, 52770 in San Bartolomé, Coatepec, State of Mexico, according to reports from different Mexican media.

