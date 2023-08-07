‘The house of famous Mexico’ prepares its ninth and last elimination prior to the grand finale of the reality show. The nominees for this Sunday, August 6, are Poncho de Nigris, Wendy Guevara and Barby Juárez. Just one week before the end of the season, the public becomes increasingly demanding to choose their favorite to win the jackpot. Who will be eliminated from ‘The House of Celebrities’?

‘The house of famous Mexico’ LIVE, elimination: minute by minute New look! In the present day of the House of Famous Mexico, the contestant Wendy Guevara, was very surprised to see the look of her partner Poncho. Photo: House of the Famous / The stars Barby talked with ‘Team Hell’ Apparently, Barby Juárez was not amused by the imitation of Poncho de Nigris in a dynamic. Paulina interprets ‘Private property’ The artist of Mexican origin delighted her followers with her new hit ‘Private Property’. Celebrities happy for Paulina’s visit The participants were very happy after the arrival of Paulina Rubio. They comment that the nrevios for the nomination are already behind them. The ‘Golden Girl’ says goodbye to the house Paulina Rubio ended her visit to “The House of Celebrities” by giving each participant a “lucky kick”. The Mexican artist came to give them a special gift so that each one has a photograph of her family. Paulina Rubio greets the inhabitants As promised, Paulina Rubio surprised celebrities with her entry into the house. Everyone was more than happy for the last visit of the season. Emilio addresses Barby Emilio Osorio told Barby that he is proud to have lived with a world champion, but that he will bet on his teammates from ‘Team Infierno’. In this way, all the finalists were positioned only behind the professional boxer. Sergio Mayer positions himself behind Barby Sergio Mayer congratulated Barby for having managed to reach this week, despite the fact that she did not even imagine reaching this instance of the reality show. Started positioning Nicola Porcella dedicates a few words to Barby Juárez before getting behind her. He stressed that she gave him the opportunity to learn her story. Paulina is already in the forum The “Golden Girl” is already in the Televisa studios and promises to surprise the inhabitants of the house. In addition, she will give a musical show for all viewers. Both argued over the strategies that each had during the competition. The gala started! The drivers, panelists and ex-inhabitants of the house are ready for the last elimination of the season. Who would be the winner according to the leaked list? According to the list that was leaked on social networks, the winner of “The House of Celebrities” would be Poncho de Nigris. How much money will the winner of ‘The house of celebrities’ take? The brand new winner of the first season of ‘The House of Famous’ Mexico will take the sum of 4,000,000 pesos, which is equivalent to approximately $238,000. Where is ‘The House of Famous Mexico’ located? ‘The house of celebrities’ is located at México-Huixquilucan Manzana 003, 52770 in San Bartolomé, Coatepec, State of Mexico. This place belongs to an industrial area where Endemol Shine Boomdog has established their recording venues. Who was eliminated from ‘The House of Celebrities’? Marie Clare Harp Sofia Rivera Torres Ferka Raquel Bigorra paul stanley Barbara Torres Celery Quijano Jorge Losa. On July 30, Jorge Losa was eliminated from the reality show ‘La casa de los famosos’. He, Sergio Mayer and Poncho de Nigris were on the nomination plate; however, only the first left the competition a few days before the final. Who are the first finalists of ‘The House of Famous’? The first finalist of ‘La casa de los famosos’ Mexico is Nicola Porcella, who after a dynamic and, as a matter of chance, ended up winning her direct pass to the most important gala of the entire reality show. After the nominations, it was learned that Barby Juárez, Poncho de Nigris and Wendy Guevara are the last to be sentenced. For this reason, Emilio Osorio and Sergio Mayer were released from elimination and went on to the final week. How to vote in ‘The house of celebrities’? To participate in the votes for ‘The House of Famous’, you have two options: access the official page of the program or scan the QR Code that appears during the elimination galas on Sundays. Once inside, go to the "voting" section and choose between the three available candidates: Barby Juárez, Wendy Guevara or Poncho De Nigris. Finally, confirm your choice by clicking on "send vote". What time to see 'The House of Famous' in Mexico? 'The House of Famous' can be seen from Monday to Friday at 10:00 p.m. and on Sundays at 8:30 p.m.

Where can I see ‘The House of Celebrities’?

Channel 5 is available from Televisawhich you can find both on cable and online on its official website.

How to watch Televisa LIVE?

In addition to accessing the website, users can also watch Televisa LIVE on YouTube: Channel 5 has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs that air are published there.

Televisa LIVE by streaming: Channel 5 has also opened its own application called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store.

How to see Las Estrellas LIVE?

To enjoy ‘The House of Famous Mexico’ LIVE you can do it from the Las Estrellas website, whose link you can find HERE: https://www.lasestrellas.tv/en-vivo.

What time to see ‘The House of Famous’ on Sundays?

Remember that, despite the fact that "La casa de los famosos" is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 10:00 p.m. (Mexican time), on elimination Sundays, the reality show is broadcast at 8:30 p.m. (Mexican time).

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Peru: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Venezuela: 10.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Chile: 10.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Argentina: 11.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Colombia: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Ecuador: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Celebrities’ in the United States: 10.30 pm

Who are the nominees for ‘The House of Celebrities’?

‘The house of celebrities’ is getting closer to the grand finale. In this elimination week, celebrities voted for BArby Juárez, Wendy Guevara and Poncho de Nigris. Only one of them will be eliminated and the others will go to the next round. There is only one week left for the program to finish.

‘The house of famous Mexico’: steps to vote

If you want to save your preferred participant from ‘The house of the famous Mexico’, you will have to support him by voting to continue in the competition once again. Here we leave you the steps to vote.