‘The house of celebrities’ enjoys great popularity and is currently one of the most watched reality shows on Mexico and whose participants are big stars. There is our compatriot Nicola Porcella, who has given much to talk about an alleged affair with Wendy Guevara. This weekend, a new entrant will be leaving the competition. Next, he discovers what time and where to watch the Mexican reality show LIVE ONLINE.

Where to see ‘The House of Celebrities’?

If you are interested in continuing LIVE‘The house of famous Mexico’, free and online, you must download the ViX application, which is available for any smart device and is available for both Android and iOS.

What time does ‘The House of Celebrities’ show?

‘The House of Famous Mexico’ is broadcast in prime time from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm (Mexico time). Do not forget that every Wednesday the participants who could leave the house are nominated.

On the other hand, on Sundays the elimination takes place in which one of them will say goodbye to the competition. Only in this case, the reality show begins to be broadcast from8:30 pm (Mexico time)). But if you are in another country, know the list of schedules according to the location so that you do not miss any detail.

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Peru: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Venezuela: 10.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Chile: 10.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Argentina: 11.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Colombia: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Ecuador: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Celebrities’ in the United States: 10.30 pm

On which channel can I watch ‘The House of Famous’?

Channel 5, in which they broadcast ‘La casa de los famosos’, is available from Televisa, both by cable and online through its official website:

Televisa on the official site : the programming of the channel 5 It is available by entering its same web page.

: the programming of the It is available by entering its same web page. TV LIVE by Youtube: he channel 5 It has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs to air are published there.

by he It has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs to air are published there. TV LIVEbystreaming: hechannel 5He has also opened his own app called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store.

How to watch Televisa LIVE?

If you want to watch Televisa live, the first thing you should do is access the official Televisa website. When you are on the website, look in the entertainment or news section for the live broadcasts section and enter.

How to see Las Estrellas LIVE?

To enjoy ‘The house of the famous Mexico’LIVEYou can do it from the Las Estrellas website, whose link can be found HERE:https://www.lasestrellas.tv/en-vivo.

Where to watch ViX FREE ONLINE?

Through the ViX streaming platform, fans of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’ can tune in 24 hours a day for the Mexican reality showLIVE and FREE. All you have to do to enjoy ViX is pay attention to the following steps:

Download the app and create an account.

Go to the channels section and look for ‘The house of the famous Mexico’. Ready!

Who could be the eighth eliminated from ‘The House of Celebrities’?

On Wednesday, July 26, four participants were nominated, but Emilio Osorio, leader of the week, decided to save Barby Juárez, so only the following three participants remained who could be left out of the reality show:

Jorge Losa

Sergio Mayer

nigris poncho

