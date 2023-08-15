‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ premieres TODAY, August 14, at 8:00 pm, its third season and you can WATCH LIVE FREE ONLINE by the Latin sign. The cooking reality show presented at its press conference the 12 new participants who will show the jury their talent in gastronomy. Armando Machuca, Milene Vásquez, Josi Martínez, Mayra Goñi, Rocky Belmonte, Fátima Aguilar, Santi Lesmes, Mariella Zannetti, ‘Loco’ Wagner, Leslie Stewart, Sirena Ortiz and the ‘Herbolaria del Pueblo’ they will compete for the coveted pot.

What time does ‘The Biggest Chef: Celebrities’ start?

The premiere of the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ begins this Monday, August 14 at 8:00 p.m. (Peruvian time). The transmission is given by the open signal and digital platforms.

Where to see ‘The great chef: celebrities’?

‘The great chef: celebrities’ is broadcast on channel 2; that is, by the Latin sign. There are many ways to watch the show LIVE. The first is to tune through the open signal according to the service you have contracted at home. The second is to follow the programming through the official Latina channel on YouTube. In addition, there is also an app called ‘Latina’, available for Play Store and iOS.

How to watch Latina LIVE?

Latina has several digital media so that fans of its program offer are aware of all the news. if you write latin LIVE on YouTube at the indicated time, you can follow the program in detail.

There are times when we are away from home, so the ‘Latina’ App is the other easy option to put on your cell phone.

Follow LIVE ‘The Great Famous Chef’. Photo: diffusion

Latina TV: streaming channels

Follow the Latina broadcast LIVE to SEE the premiere of the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’. Tune in to the channel through these cable providers.

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD/HD) and 1192 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 2 (SD), 102 (SD), 502 and 802 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 2 (SD) and 502 (HD)

Star Globalcom: channel 11.

Participants of the third season of ‘The great chef: celebrities’

See the COMPLETE list of participants of the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Actors, actresses, influencer, television and radio hosts. Each one will demonstrate their talent for cooking.

Armando Machuca

Milene Vasquez

josi martinez

Mayra Goñi

Rocky Belmonte

Fatima Aguilar

santi lesmes

Mariella Zannetti

The ‘crazy’ Wagner

leslie stewart

mermaid ortiz

The ‘People’s Herbalist’.

Participants. Photo: diffusion

Host of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’

The third season of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ will be hosted once again by José Peláez, who has won the affection of the public and the channel decided to have it one more edition. On the other hand, Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio will continue to be part of the jury.

