One of the most nostalgic premieres of 2021 makes its arrival with Pretty guardian Sailor Moon eternal, where we will see Serena and the sailor scouts through the screens of streaming.

The new film can already be seen from today June 3. Here we tell you how to watch the recent premiere of the animated film for free.

Where to watch the Sailor Moon Eternal movie online?

The launch of Pretty guardian Sailor Moon eternal, held at dawn on Thursday 3 is an exclusive Netflix premiere. Therefore, if you want to see it, you will have to have an active account.

Can I watch the Sailor Moon movie for free?

The audiovisual work of Sailor Moon Eternal they were actually two tapes that were released in Japan. However, thanks to its success, Netflix He quickly took the opportunity to bring it to his platform, which is currently the only place you can originally see it.

It should be noted that the streaming service from Reed hastings You no longer have the option to enjoy the first month for free in several Latin American countries, including Peru. In that sense, if you were thinking about this option to see it, you will have to pay for a subscription that will cost you from S / 24.90 to S / 44.90 per month.

What is Sailor Moon Eternal about?

On the platform Netflix you can see the following synopsis of Pretty guardian Sailor Moon eternal: “When a sinister power looms over Earth after a total solar eclipse, the Guardians must come together to bring light back to the world.”

It is inspired by the story arc of Black moon of Naoko Takeuchi manga, which curiously is one of the best known to fans due to its exciting story and endearing villains.

In the same way, we are facing the direct continuation of the remake of Sailor moon crystal, which as we mentioned before, were originally two films released in Japan a few months ago.

Nostalgic fans know very well that this is the first feature film of sailor Moon in 26 years, so if you were anime fans when you were younger, this is a double story you can’t miss.

Will Sailor Moon Eternal be released in theaters?

Sailor Moon Eternal it was going to be released in Japan in September 2020; However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it became a project more affected by the health crisis.

Due to the above, the story (which, as we have pointed out, was two) reached Japanese movie theaters in January and February of the present 2021. Now, it is the turn of Latin America together with other countries to see again Serena on their screens.

Sailor Moon eternal trailer

In case you haven’t seen the trailer for Pretty guardian Sailor Moon Eternal, we leave it here below so you can enjoy it and feel the nostalgia of the return of one of the most loved and remembered anime worldwide.

Remember that this June, other anime movies are also coming to the Netflix streaming platform.