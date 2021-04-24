Mank, film directed by David Fincher, sounds in the preview of the Oscars 2021 as the great favorite to win the Academy awards. The film follows the story of Herman Mankiewicz, the screenwriter of the legendary 1941 film Citizen Kane.

This production is the most nominated of the gala, with 10 nominations that include those of Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. The soundtrack and photography are also critical highlights of a feature film that has already garnered multiple nominations at events such as the BAFTAs and this year’s Critics Choice Awards.

The film is already available in Peru and several other countries through the Netflix platform. Learn what you must do to see it online and check the synopsis, the cast and all the categories in which it is nominated.

Where to see the full movie Mank?

You will see Mank in its entirety and online on the Netflix streaming service. You just have to subscribe to the platform to enjoy the acclaimed biopic.

How to watch Mank on Netflix?

To see Mank you need to have a Netflix account. If you are a new user, the service offers you a free month, but after that you will have to pay a monthly payment with a basic plan of S / 24.90.

Mank Trailer

Mank: synopsis

Biopic about Herman Mankiewicz, screenwriter of the film classic Citizen Kane, who reviews the filming process of Orson Welles’ masterpiece, directed and released in 1941. The film is based on a script written by Jack Fincher, David Fincher’s father, before to die in 2003.

Mank: cast

Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz

Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies

Lily Collins as Rita Alexander

Tom Pelphrey as Joseph Mankiewicz

Charles Dance as William Randolph Hearst

Arliss Howard as Louis B. Mayer

Ferdinand Kingsley as Irving Thalberg

Tuppence Middleton as Sara Mankiewicz

Tom Burke as Orson Welles

Sam Troughton as John Houseman.

Gary Oldman in a scene from David Fincher’s “Mank.” Photo: Netflix

What categories is the movie Mank nominated for?

Best film

Best director

Best Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried)

Best Actor (Gary Oldman)

Best soundtrack

Better sound mixing

Best photography

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

Best makeup.

How many times has Mank been nominated at the Oscars?

In total, Mank has received 10 nominations for the Oscars 2021, among which stand out those of Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

Mank is the film with the most nominations (10). Photo: Netflix

When are the Oscars 2021?

The 93rd edition of the Oscars will be held this Sunday April 25, 2021 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and at LA Union Station. In Europe it will also be held in London and Paris for all those actors who will not be able to travel to the United States due to the pandemic. The ceremony begins at 5.00 pm from Los Angeles and 7.00 pm from Peru.

Where to see the Oscars 2021?

In Latin America, the Oscar Awards ceremony will be seen on the channels TNT (102 Movistar TV and 702 Claro) Y TNT Series (103 Movistar TV and 612 Claro). In the United States, it will be broadcast on the ABC signal and on the streaming services Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T, TV Now and the ABC app. In Spain, it will be available at Movistar Estrenos and Movistar +.

You can also watch the event live through the Academy’s social networks or from its official website: oscars.com.