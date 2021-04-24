Judas and the Black Messiah is one of the nominees for best film at the Oscars 2021. The film directed by Shaka King is based on real events and seeks to express various messages, such as equality, the fight against racism and freedom. The protagonists are Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, who in 2017 worked together on the movie Get Out.

Where to see the full movie Judas and the black messiah?

The movie is currently available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube.

Judas and the Black Messiah: Trailer

Judas and the black messiah: synopsis

The story directed by Shaka King tells the story of a criminal dedicated to car theft who is arrested by the FBI. To obtain his freedom, he will have to infiltrate the Black Panther party of Fred Hampton, a revolutionary leader and activist who fights for the freedom of the African-American community.

Judas and the Black Messiah: Cast

The protagonists of the film are Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield. Likewise, the names of Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Martin Sheen, Ashton Sanders, Lil Rel Howery, Algee Smith, Jermaine Fowler, Robert Longstreet, Terayle Hill, Dominique Fishback, Nick Fink, Darrell Britt-Gibson stand out.

In which category is the film Judas and the Black Messiah nominated?

Judas and the black messiah are competing for the best picture award. The list of nominees is comprised of Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, The Father, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

When are the Oscars 2021?

This Sunday, April 25, the 2021 Oscar Awards will be held, in which the best in the film industry will be awarded. The appointment will take place in the studios of the city of Los Angeles.

Where to see the Oscars 2021?

The award will be broadcast by the signals of TNT and TNT Series in Latin America, while ABC will do the same in the United States.

TNT – (102 Movistar TV / 702 Claro)

TNT Series – (103 Movistar TV / 612 Claro)