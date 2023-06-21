TODAY LIVE AND DIRECT the big winner of the first season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. The new Latina culinary reality show has managed to earn a place in the home of Peruvian viewers and this Wednesday, June 21, it is getting ready to perform the last gala in which the best chef will be known. The finalists are Karina Calmet and Ricardo Rondón, who will fight to win the grand prize. Do not miss any detail of this great event, know the schedule and how to see it.

What time is the finale of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

After having great success on Peruvian television, “The Great Chef: Famous” is getting ready to present the grand finale of the first season this Wednesday, June 21. The space will be broadcast from 8:00 p.m. In the event that you are in other countries, here you can find out the various schedules so that you take it into account.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

On which channel to watch “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

The cooking reality “The great chef: famous” you can see it TODAY June 21 through the signal Latin (Channel 2) Live. Starting at 8.00 pm you will be able to see the last competition in which the winner will finally be known.

Where to watch Latina LIVE?

“The great chef: famous” is transmitted in Peru through the signal oflatin. We show you the list of channels so you can tune in to the program.

open TV: channel 2

Claro TV: channel 2

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD) and channel 1192 (SD).

How to watch Latina FREE ONLINE?

For those who wish to follow the “The Great Chef: Famous” program, they can do so through the Latina app, which is available for all mobile devices with internet access. Likewise, they can do so through the website and watch the online transmission on the La República website.

“The Great Chef: Celebrities”: who are the finalists?

“The great chef: famous” has had several days throughout the competition and several of the participants have tried to reach the final; however, only two have succeeded. they are Karina Calmet and Ricardo Rondón.

Previously, this is the list of participants that made up the program:

Patricia Porto Carrero

Natalia Málaga (with Leyla Chihuán as support)

fiorella rodriguez

George Henderson

milett figueroa

Miguel Vergara

Nico Ponce

Korina Rivadeneira

Andres Vilchez

Susan Leon.

What prize will the winner of “The great chef: famous” take?

At the gates of the grand finale, several people have been asked about the prize that the winner of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” will take. However, so far there is no data on a physical or monetary prize.

“An award as such has not yet been confirmed by the production. What is there is the title as the great chef, which is enough. In addition to all the learning over the weeks, they have had master classes, they have worked at side of wonderful chefs”, expressed the jury Nelly Rosinelli for La República.