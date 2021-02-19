The streaming platform of Amazon Prime Video announced that for this February 19, 2021, the series El Internado: Las Cumbres would arrive, and will have a total of eight chapters.

This new story is a reboot of El internado: Laguna negra, a fiction production that ran for seven seasons and was broadcast on the Spanish network Globomedia. It aired in 2007 and culminated in 2010.

After the success of this, Amazon Prime Video decided to join with Globomedia and Atresmedia Studios to produce this remake entitled The boarding school: The summits.

In this note we will tell you how to watch the full episodes of this new series that promises to be one of the best of 2021.

When does El internado: Las Cumbres premiere?

The boarding school: The summits premieres its first season this Friday, February 19, 2021.

What time will El boarding school: Las Cumbres be seen?

Spain: 9.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 pm (Thursday 18)

Peru: 3.00 am

United States (Miami, Florida, NY): 3.00 am

Ecuador: 3.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Venezuela: 4.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Uruguay: 5.00 am

Paraguay: 5.00 am

Brazil: 5.00 am

Where to see The boarding school: The Summits ONLINE?

To see The boarding school: The ONLINE summits and the complete chapters, you must have a subscription to the platform Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Amazon Prime LIVE ONLINE?

So you can watch Amazon Prime Video LIVE ONLINE we leave you the link so that you know all the information on this platform and can enjoy its content.

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres: trailer

The boarding school: The summits: characters

Amaia torres

Paul Uribe

Darío Mendoza

Lion

Elijah

Elvira

Ines Mendoza

Paz Espinosa

Manuel Villar

Eric

Adele Uribe

Julio Ramirez

Mara.

The boarding school: The summits: cast

Daniela Rubio (Adele)

Claudia Riera (Ines)

Paula del Río (Peace)

Gonzalo Díez (July)

Carlos Alcaide (Manuel)

Sara Balerdi (Alba Gil)

Francisca Aronsson (Rita)

Asia Ortega (Amaia Torres)

Albert Salazar (Paul Uribe)

Daniel Arias (Eric).