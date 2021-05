Star Wars expands its universe with The Bad Batch, the new animated series from Dave Filoni (co-creator of The Mandalorian, Star Wars: clone wars and Rebels) that airs on Disney Plus from May 4, 2021.

Next, we will give you the time and date of the premiere, trailer and synopsis of the fourth chapter of the animated show.

Star Wars: the bad batch, chapter 4 – release date and time

Chapter 3 of The bad batch will air on May 21, 2021 on Disney Plus. The schedules for the Latin American countries are as follows:

Peru: Friday, May 21 at 3.00 am

Mexico: Friday, May 21 at 2.00 am

Argentina: Friday, May 21 at 5:00 am

Chile: Friday, May 21 at 5:00 am

Brazil: Friday, May 21 at 5:00 am

Colombia: Friday, May 21 at 3.00 am

Star Wars: the bad batch, chapter 4 – trailer

Star Wars: the bad batch – official synopsis

The story is set after the end of The clone wars, when Order 66 is executed by the Emperor. In this scenario, the protagonism falls on Clone Force 99, a squad of four clones that do not stand out for their obedience, but for their great effectiveness in combat.

The life of the group (Crosshair, Wrecker, Tech, Hunter and Echo) changes from one day to the next when they disobey the slogan to exterminate the Jedi. From that moment on, the five members of the team have to fend for themselves and deal with all kinds of threatening situations.